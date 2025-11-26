John Pelphrey Confirms True Feelings on Kentucky Return, Facing Mark Pope

Usually, a game against a low-major opponent like Michigan Tech would be arbitrary for Kentucky and its fans. However, it’s significant in the case of Michigan Tech because Kentucky Hall of Famer John Pelphrey coaches the team. Pelphrey returns to the Rupp Arena as a coach to face another former player-turned-coach in Mark Pope. The game carries a lot of emotional weight for Pelphrey as he revealed his feelings ahead of the game.

“I happen to be back here for Reed Shepherd’s event had in the summertime, and a group of us got together downtown at one of the restaurants. And Mark showed up and said Hello and stuff and said You want to play the game. I said Absolutely not,” Pelphrey said. “I said I’ve been in here enough when I was at Alabama, when I was at Florida on the wrong side of this deal, and it’s not fun, not fun coming in here and losing.”

As a player, it was the opposite. He was a part of Rick Pitino’s famous “Unforgettables” that had Christian Laettner and Duke in the 1992 Elite Eight scrambling. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and four assists per game in his senior year as a Wildcat in 114 games. Pelphrey scored over 1,200 points and was named All-SEC in 1991. He deservingly had his #34 jersey retired later on. This legacy adds a different flavour to the upcoming game.

His wife and his former teammates from the ‘Unforgettables’ convinced him to accept Pope’s offer to return to the Rupp Arena. As he said, history doesn’t support him. Pelphrey did not win a game against Kentucky when he was the Razorbacks coach at the Rupp Arena. He has returned several more times as an assistant at Florida and Alabama. The nostalgic feeling upon arriving at his old stomping grounds is utterly present.

Tennessee Tech Head Coach John Pelphrey calls during a game between Tennessee and Tennessee Tech at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

“Since I was 16 years old. I’ve had a relationship with Rupp Arena. That was the first one I got a chance to play in high school for the Paintsville Tigers, got a chance to do that three years in a row. Me, in this building, we’ve got a history together, and I don’t like admitting it’s 41 years.” Pelphrey further said, “But yeah, from high school to playing here for five years, being an assistant coach with a couple of different schools, being a head coach, now with two different schools, to have a chance to come in here and play a game.”

Pelphrey also revealed a brief stint as an ESPN broadcaster, where he sat alongside John Saunders for a Kentucky scrimmage. He has been to the stadium at literally every stage in his career. However, he believes this will be his final visit to the glorious arena. “This may be the last time I ever get in here, so this will probably end our relationship. Me and Rupp Arena,” He said. Why? Because of a precarious personal situation.

John Pelphrey’s Wife Makes A Special Visit to ‘The Cathedral’

While Pelphrey eventually decided to make the trip, the ‘losses’ weren’t the only reason holding him back. His wife, Tracy, was unfortunately diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer just last month. She is undergoing chemotherapy. Despite the difficult situation, his wife directed him towards the Rupp Arena after he declined Mark Pope’s offer.

“I went home, and I told my wife who’s my point guard. She points out everything that I do wrong; she’ll love that. But she says you’re absolutely playing the game,” He said. She’s even pausing her fourth cycle of chemotherapy so she can come with him. Couple that with his age (57), Pelphrey could retire sooner or later.

“I love Pel,” Mark Pope said during a press conference last week. “You talk about a legend, an all-time legend, great human being, great coaching career, great legacy here at the University of Kentucky. Great representative of the sport of basketball. It’s going to be really fun to have him up.”

However, don’t expect the game to be competitive. Pelphrey’s Eagles are 3-3 and rank 320th in KenPom with losses to Western Kentucky, Charlotte, and West Georgia. Their offense ranks 336th nationally. Mark Pope and Kentucky are like a Goliath to Pelphrey’s David. The talent on Pope’s $22 million roster exceeds any weapons Michigan Tech possesses. Despite their recent troubles, Pope’s boys should get the job done in the feel-good game.