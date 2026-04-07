“Jokic to UNC Confirmed”: NCAA Fans Float Wild Ideas As Tar Heels Target NBA Coach Michael Malone

North Carolina’s long search for a coach has taken a shocking turn toward the NBA, with the Tar Heels now targeting champion coach Michael Malone. The report immediately set off a frenzy as fans were thrilled with Malone’s past achievements.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to a breaking report from ESPN: “Breaking: UNC intends to hire longtime NBA coach Michael Malone as the school’s next men’s basketball coach, sources told @PeteThamel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Malone coached the Denver Nuggets for 10 years and won an NBA Championship with the Nuggets in 2023, but ended up getting fired back in 2023. He was previously the head coach at Sacramento for two years.

Malone’s coaching style with the Denver Nuggets was defined by defensive discipline, accountability, and adaptability. It was characterized by his direct nature, being fiery, and often calling out players publicly after poor performances. Despite winning the NBA championship back in 2023, he was relieved from his duties within three years, which surprised many.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malone’s firing from his coaching role happened days before the 2025 NBA postseason. A complete shocker, given his track record, as they put assistant coach David Adelman in his place. Many believed that it was his blunt and demanding nature that caused friction in the locker room, and it was his behaviour that got him in the bad books, not his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

But now the playing field changes. It cannot be denied that the NBA comes with its elite-level challenges, but college basketball is no pushover either, and Malone has been out of the game for a while. The last time he worked with a college program was back in 2001, when he was an assistant at Manhattan.

So it’s back to square one for the NBA coach. Fans are naturally quite excited about the whole deal and have a few words of their own to share on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans Give Their Opinions On Malone’s ‘Alleged’ Hiring

The moment Michael Malone’s name was announced, you knew there would be quite a buzz with all the drama going on, and it didn’t disappoint. The fans came out with their unhinged reactions to share their take on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Jokic to UNC confirmed,” said one of the fans with their slapstick sense of humor.

Everyone knows quite well how close Malone is with his former Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Malone joined the Nuggets back in 2015, just a year after Jokic was drafted into the NBA. Since then, they have shared a decade-long relationship that has been successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malone preferred Jokic, and the Nuggets’ attack was built around the giant player (6’11”). Jokic flourished under Malone and grew from a second-round pick into a two‑time MVP and Finals MVP. While the possibility of Malone reuniting with his former “face of the franchise” is next to impossible, it does take you on a nostalgic trip of their association together.

But that’s not all, the comment thread gets even wilder from here on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mike Malone, Karl Malone, Post Malone…Duke in 5,” said a fan, and you can’t help but chuckle at this tongue-in-cheek response.

After Hubert Davis was prematurely fired, there seemed to be a massive lull in the UNC ranks. Davis fell short of keeping UNC consistent at the elite level they were expected to be at. Even though his first season showed promise, the later years saw him retreat into a shell of his former self as they crashed out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round against VCU.

Every coach that they set their sights on chose not to sign the contract. Tommy Lloyd chose to stay back at Arizona, while Dusty May doesn’t seem ready to part ways yet. More so now, after his team’s recent NCAA championship win against UConn.

ADVERTISEMENT

As their closest rivals, Duke is doing extremely well; it is UNC who is lagging, and now the coach hunt is going on forever. Maybe a Post Malone song can actually ease the nerves of the desperate UNC fanbase.

“Immediately the best coach in college,” said a fan, authenticating his claims. “Really good hire!!,” said another fan, seconding the above sentiment.

Seldom does a coach come around with such a high-level pedigree, and Malone has all that you need and more. He has accumulated over 500 wins in the NBA across 12 seasons and is no stranger to college basketball.

The 54-year-old served as an assistant at Oakland, Providence, and Manhattan before swinging over to the NBA. So he knows his stuff around college basketball. At present, there is a serious need for a person who can live up to the legacy that Chapel Hill demands, and Malone might just be the guy tailor-made to solve all their problems.