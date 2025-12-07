brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Basketball

Jon Scheyer Applauds Cameron Boozer’s Heroics vs Michigan State Despite Foul Trouble

ByAjitesh Rawat

Dec 6, 2025 | 7:09 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Basketball

Jon Scheyer Applauds Cameron Boozer’s Heroics vs Michigan State Despite Foul Trouble

ByAjitesh Rawat

Dec 6, 2025 | 7:09 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

Trailing by 31-34 at halftime and surrounded by booing of Michigan State fans, Duke found themselves in a tight situation. But thanks to tweaks made by Jon Scheyer at halftime, the Blue Devils managed to stay undefeated against the Spartans, closing the game at 66-60. However, Duke’s head coach had one player in mind following this close win: Cameron Boozer.

“Trying to put him [Cameron Boozer] in good situations where he does such a good job getting downhill, and the dynamic of scoring and passing… Second half, what he did was incredible. Look, Michigan State is tough as could be. Coming in here, I thought our guys were tested beyond anything we’ve seen so far. Just really proud of our guys for getting that win,” Jon Scheyer said following the 6-point win vs No. 7 Michigan State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron Boozer scored 18 points from 7 of 13 shooting vs Michigan State, most of which came in the second half. The Duke star also had 15 rebounds and 5 assists to his name, cementing his name strongly for the National Player of the Year with the double-double.

However, Boozer did not end the game on a good note. After collecting five personal fouls, the Duke star was sent to the bench with eleven seconds left in the game. This led to his brother, Cayden, filling in for his spot.

Apart from Boozer’s 18 points, Caleb Foster (12 points) and Nikolas Khamenia (10 points) kept the Duke scorecard moving. For Michigan State, Carson Cooper stood out with the double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds. However, with 21 of 55 shooting, Duke turned out to be the better offensive team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about this close win, Scheyer said, “It says a lot. We’re closing with different lineups. Nikolas Khamenia didn’t even practice for a couple of days. He sprained his ankle. I thought he was tough as it could be throughout the whole game… I mean, really, everyone who played gave us a lift.”

With a 10-0 run so far, Duke is cementing their position as the team to beat in March. But one thing that they are constantly suffering from is foul trouble. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Cameron Boozer makes his feelings clear on Michigan State win after fouling out

The referee’s whistle is something every player hopes to avoid, and Duke has learned just how fickle that sound can be. In their 67–66 home win over No. 15 Florida, the calls flowed their way.

But on the road at Michigan State, that same whistle turned against them, sending their star player to the bench in the game’s final, deciding moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

Imago

The Blue Devils collected a total of 18 personal fouls, with Cameron Boozer getting 5, Maliq Brown getting 4, and Patrick Ngongba II getting 3. While Michigan State also had 15 personal fouls, the team committed more free throw opportunities for the Blue Devils.

Top Stories

‘RIP’: NASCAR World Crumbles in Tears as 39-YO Former JR Motorsports Driver Passes Away

Bills Announce Historic Josh Allen News Before Bengals Game

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Demands Short-Term Contract Away From NFL on Thursday

Chiefs Veteran Gives Up on Playoff Hopes With Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Facing the Impossible

Lamar Jackson Has Reportedly Been Seeking John Harbaugh’s Firing for Years as Locker Room Secret Leaked

Donald Trump Takes Unexpected Shot at NFL With Name Change Call During FIFA World Cup Draw

Duke ended the game with 15 of 23 free throws on 65 percent shooting. On the other hand, the Spartans only had 10 of 14 free throws on a 71 percent shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Cameron Boozer did not forget to give Michigan State its flowers despite the close loss. “You’ve got to give props to Michigan State. They are a great team. Hard. Tough. They did a great job taking me out of the game in the first half, but second half, we got it going… My guys trusted me, they believe in me, and I believe in them, so it was a great win for us in a great environment,” said the Duke star after the narrow 6-point win.

The Duke Blue Devils will now face No. 19 Texas Tech before Christmas and No. 6 Louisville in January amid games with Lipscomb, Georgia Tech, and Florida State.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved