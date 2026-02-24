Jon Scheyer Delivers Duke Breakthrough Not Seen Since Coach K Stepped Down

Replacing a legend can be overwhelming, but Jon Scheyer didn’t crumble under pressure as he stepped into the shoes of Mike Krzyzewski. Many blue-blood colleges did not have the same fate – UCLA didn’t win a national championship for two decades after John Wooden’s departure in 1975, and Indiana has not been able to replicate Bob Knight’s success, but Jon Scheyer has so far had no problems in living upto the legacy of Duke.

Under Jon Scheyer’s expert guidance, the Blue Devils have now found themselves back to a No. 1 ranking for the second straight season under fourth-year coach Jon Scheyer. Last year’s Final Four team sat atop the last two polls entering the NCAA tournament, the first time Duke had reached No. 1 since Scheyer took over for retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski in 2022.

Michigan is now pushed down to the 3rd spot, and Arizona is in the 2nd position. So now the dynamic has shifted completely over the course of the last few weeks. First, it was Michigan to take up Arizona’s spot, and now it’s Duke that has overtaken them for the No. 1 position.

While the feeling must be relatively new for Jon Scheyer, the legendary coach K had made it a habit of finishing at the top of the AP polls during his 42-year tenure (1980-2022)- 1986, 1992, 1994, 1999, 2002, 2005, 2006, and 2010. During Krzyzewski’s tenure, Duke appeared at No. 1 in the AP Poll 127 times, the most of any coach in men’s college basketball history, and that is the precedent Scheyer has to push himself against every day. Not easy by any means.

At present, Duke stands at 25-2 with a national-best 12 Quadrant 1 wins and nine victories against AP Top 25 teams, showing its overall dominance in the NCAA. The Blue Devils received 56 of 61 first-place votes after disposing of Michigan and establishing a breakthrough at the top in the process. The victory couldn’t have come at a more opportune moment, as Duke is the frontrunner for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

During Coach K’s era, he also had the esteemed privilege of having legendary players under him, like Christian Laettner and Grant Hill, along with Elton Brand and Shane Battier, who made the impossible possible. Scheyer, too, has Cameron Boozer in his ranks, who can change the complexion of the game at any given moment.

Scheyer Praises Cam Boozer’s Ability To Step Up In Critical Moments

Saying Cameron Boozer has been phenomenal would be an understatement at this point. Boozer, who has stepped up in every game for the Blue Devils so far, has been the heart and soul of Jon Scheyer’s team. The team’s top scorer on innumerable occasions, Cam has just been a treat to watch for every Duke aficionado.

“It’s helped a lot. I just think he’s wired for it. He lives it. He absolutely is, he’s incredibly prepared, going to the games of understanding the different coverages he can see. I mean, we’ve seen so many different defenses, whether it’s doubles or single coverage or heavy plugs, whatever it is. I credit his preparation. I credit the fact that he just lives it, you know, every, every single day,” Scheyer said, crediting his unrivaled work ethic and stubborn mentality.

Imago Nov 18, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Averaging 22.6 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 4.0 apg, and 58.2 FG%, Cam has become the crux of this team. Now, of course, there are others like Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba, and it would be disrespectful not to give them their due credit, but Duke primarily is a one-man show right now.

The game against Michigan was no exception. Like every other time, Boozer again came to steal the show, and he did it by all means. Most points (18), most rebounds (10), and most assists (7), he single-handedly decimated Michigan, which left them no chance to ever settle down.

When you have a consistent player like Cam Boozer in your team, it makes your job easier, and Coach Scheyer knows that. With Boozer playing at an elite level and four regular-season games remaining, Duke is in a prime position to secure a top seed for the NCAA Tournament, a feat that would solidify the success of the post-Coach K era.