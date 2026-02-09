Jon Scheyer Issues Latest Update on Court Storming Incident After UNC Loss

What should have been remembered as another classic chapter in the Duke–North Carolina rivalry instead turned into a safety concern that is still reverberating days later. The final horn sounded, fans flooded the floor, and the celebration quickly crossed into chaos. That is why Jon Scheyer addressed the incident again on Monday, offering a clear update on the Duke staff member who was injured during the court storming at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Speaking on the ACC coaches call, Scheyer explained what he saw when he returned to the locker room following Duke’s 71–68 loss to North Carolina. “He’s fine. I came back in the locker room and he’s got a bloody lip and he’s disheveled. He didn’t know what happened. He got trampled on the floor. It was not a good situation, but he’s doing better. He’s fine. Ready to move on.”

Scheyer confirmed the staffer was punched and knocked to the ground amid the rush of fans, though he emphasized that the individual is now okay. Still, the moment left a lasting impression on the Duke coach.

While Scheyer did not linger on blame, he made it clear that the environment after the game crossed a line. “I don’t have anything more to say other than it was a very unsafe situation for him, our staff, our families, our players.”

The concern was not limited to one person. According to Scheyer, the uncontrolled surge of fans created risks for anyone still on the floor, including Duke players and staff trying to exit safely.

UNC Legend Loses It After Seth Trimble Winner

The court storming followed one of the more dramatic finishes in recent rivalry history. North Carolina erased a 41–29 halftime deficit and tied the game late before Seth Trimble drilled a three-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining to give UNC a 71–68 lead.

Fans rushed the court once prematurely, were briefly pushed back, and then stormed the floor again after Duke’s final inbound failed. It was during that second wave that the Duke staff member was injured.

Court stormings are not new in college basketball, especially after emotional rivalry wins. However, this incident landed differently because of the physical harm involved. The ACC has already issued a $50,000 fine to North Carolina, reinforcing that the conference viewed the situation as unacceptable.

For Scheyer, the issue is no longer about the result or the comeback. It is about ensuring that future moments like this do not put people in danger.

Duke will move forward on the court. Off it, the expectation is clear. Celebrations cannot come at the cost of basic safety, no matter how big the win or how emotional the rivalry feels in the moment.