Jon Scheyer Sends Clear Message to Cam Boozer & Co. Before Duke’s Big Test

Nov 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) takes direction from head coach Jon Scheyer during the first half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Cameron Indoor Stadium was buzzing after the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils‘ dominant win over Syracuse. But for head coach Jon Scheyer, the celebration was short-lived as his focus quickly shifted to the next challenge. Though the Blue Devils dismantled the Orange with 101-64, what’s next is much bigger: a showdown with the nation’s top-ranked team that will serve as a test for Cam Boozer and his teammates.

During the post-game interview, Scheyer was asked about Duke’s upcoming matchup against the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines, which will be played at a neutral site in Washington.

“We knew they were going to be really good. It was very clear that they were going to be one of the best teams in the country when we scheduled this game,” Scheyer said. “But again, you don’t know they’re going to be number one, and you hope you’re going to be really good; you never know before the season starts. I love the fact where we are with our team, and I love the fact where they are. That’s what this game should be all about.”

The Wolverines entered the 2025-26 NCAA season ranked at No. 7, and while for most of the weeks they never crossed the 2nd position as the Arizona Wildcats refused to leave the throne, their back-to-back jaw-dropping performances have finally placed them at the top of the ladder in Week 15.

“I think it’s going to bring out the best in both teams and to get a chance to have this game in February, neutral site which all the postseason games we played in this type of environment I just think it is such an incredible opportunity for our group and we’ll be ready and we’ll grow and learn and then we’ll get back to ACC play,” he further added.

While this game will definitely go down as one of the most anticipated matchups by the fans this season, coach Jon Scheyer has also made it clear what truly defines this team.

“I think it’s important for us every game, just in the fact that it’s been clear that’s what our identity is. I mean, it’s as good of a defense that we’ve had here… Our defense, it’s going to be a great test to see where we’re at, but I think we’ve proven and shown who we can be when we’re connected on that end of the floor, regardless of who we’re playing,” the Blue Devils coach said.

The Blue Devils have shown one of the best defenses in the country this season. As of mid-February, they rank No. 2 nationally in Adjusted Defensive Efficiency (KenPom), trailing only Michigan. They also:

Rank 3rd nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 63.1 points per game

Hold opponents to 39.1% shooting from the field (9th nationally)

Held No. 20 Clemson to 54 points

Limited Louisville to 52 points in a 31-point blowout

Besides being a test of Duke’s defensive identity, the upcoming matchup is also going to be a measuring stick for Cameron Boozer, the freshman star forward who is leading the Blue Devils’ offense. Against Syracuse, Boozer poured in 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, showcasing why he’s not only a focal point of Duke’s attack but also a player who must rise to the challenge when facing elite competition.

With Michigan’s length and defensive pressure looming, Scheyer will lean on Boozer to navigate the Wolverines’ frontcourt and create opportunities both for himself and his teammates.

What Will No. 1 Michigan Bring Against Jon Scheyer’s Duke?

While Duke boasts the #2 defense, Michigan actually holds the #1 spot in Adjusted Defensive Efficiency. But if there is one crack in Michigan’s otherwise polished resume, it’s ball security.

Despite being ranked No. 1, the Wolverines have shown stretches of vulnerability when they are pressured. Michigan averages nearly 12.2 turnovers per game, and against aggressive, switch-heavy defenses, that number has spiked. And that’s exactly where Duke’s defensive identity could tilt the matchup in their own favor.

Because if we come to offense, the Wolverines average 90.6 per game, which is ranked 7th nationally, while the Blue Devils sit at 66th with 88.2 points per game. However, raw scoring numbers don’t tell the full story.

The Wolverines are at their most dangerous when they can turn defensive rebounds into quick transition opportunities, allowing their guards to attack even before the defense is set. Their spacing, combined with size in the frontcourt, forces opposing teams to choose between protecting the rim and closing out on shooters.

So if Michigan protects the basketball and converts efficiently in transition, its offensive depth could overwhelm even an elite defense. But if Duke gets comfortable and starts forcing turnovers, controls the glass, and turns defensive stops into transition points, the Blue Devils would neutralize Michigan’s firepower.

For coach Jon Scheyer’s group, this upcoming game is more than just a February matchup; it’s a measuring stick for March that is all set to “bring out the best in both teams.”

With the game all set to take place on February 21st, which team are you rooting for?