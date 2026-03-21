Jon Scheyer’s Former Assistant Makes NCAA History One Year After Duke Departure

Jon Scheyer lost one of his best assistants in March 2025. By his own admission, Jai Lucas was one of his best friends in the world, and a terrific coach who was absolutely a head coach in the making. At the time, those were the words of a colleague paying a warm farewell. Looking back on them now, they read more like a prophecy. It has been just about one year since Lucas walked out of Duke, and in that time, he has done enough to prove every single word of Jon Scheyer’s assessment correct.

In March 2025, Lucas was handed the keys to a Miami program that had just finished 7-24, one of the worst records in the ACC. Twelve months later, the Hurricanes are 26-8, ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll, and competing in the NCAA Tournament. The turnaround is not just impressive, it is historic. Lucas has tied the biggest single-season win-total improvement in Division I men’s college basketball history.

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The contrast with the previous season is almost difficult to comprehend. A year ago, while he was still Jon Scheyer’s assistant, Miami finished 18th in the ACC and did not qualify for the postseason. This season, under Jai Lucas, they finished 3rd in the ACC with a 13-5 conference record. They also reached the ACC Tournament semifinals, earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and won their opening round game against Missouri 80-66.

The story, however, is not over yet. Next up for Lucas and the Hurricanes is a Round of 32 clash against No. 2 seed Purdue. The Boilermakers have a 28-8 record and are one of the most experienced and battle-tested teams in the entire field. They are, on paper, a significant step up in opposition.

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If they find a way past Purdue and advance to the Sweet 16, it would simply be the latest chapter in one of the most extraordinary first-year head coaching stories college basketball has ever seen. And if they don’t? What Lucas and this Miami program have already accomplished this season goes far beyond any expectations from before the season.

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Just as Lucas’s departure twelve months ago created a void that needed filling, history appears to be repeating itself. As Duke prepares for their NCAA Tournament run, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello has reported that Duke’s assistant Evan Bradds is finalizing a deal to become Belmont’s next head coach, leaving another hole in Jon Scheyer’s staff at the worst possible time. Looks like Scheyer always has the best assistants.

How Jai Lucas Rebuilt Miami’s Roster From Scratch in One Offseason

Long before he became a head coach, he had a reputation as one of the nation’s premier recruiters. At Duke under Jon Scheyer, and at Kentucky, he was the primary recruiter for some of the most coveted prospects in the country, including Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and the Boozer twins. That recruiting superpower did not stay at Duke when he left. He brought it directly to Coral Gables, rebuilding Miami’s roster entirely through the transfer portal and high-end freshmen.

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And the players he brought in delivered at every position. Malik Reneau, a transfer from Indiana, became the engine of the offense. He earned First-Team All-ACC honours, recorded nine double-doubles, and scored 24 points in Miami’s NCAA Tournament opening round win over Missouri, all while averaging 19.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Tre Donaldson, arriving via Michigan and Georgia, provided the playmaking backbone, averaging 16.8 points and 5.9 assists per game to earn Second-Team All-ACC recognition. Ernest Udeh Jr., a center from TCU, anchored the defense and earned All-ACC Defensive Team honours. And the freshmen were no passengers either. Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen both averaged 14.4 points per game, providing reliable scoring depth alongside the veteran transfers.

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In one offseason, with no returning foundation to build on, Lucas identified the right players. He sold them on a vision and assembled a roster capable of competing at the highest level of the ACC. The fact that it produced a historic turnaround in year one is not a coincidence. It is what happens when one of the best recruiters in the country finally gets a program of his own. Jon Scheyer was right; he was absolutely a head coach in the making.