Josh Schertz Addresses NC State Job Buzz, Makes His Position Clear

One day after interviewing for the NC State head coaching job, one of the top candidates has made his intentions clear, and it’s not the news Wolfpack fans were hoping for.

NC State is looking for a new head coach after agreeing on a $4 million compensation package to facilitate Will Wade’s exit one year after he arrived from McNeese State.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Josh Schertz interviewed for the job recently. However, the SLU head coach pulled his name from consideration, opting to stay with the Saint Louis University men’s basketball team, according to The Field of 68.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining Saint Louis in 2024, Josh Schertz has led the Billikens to new heights, with the 2025-26 season being one of the best for the SLU college program in over a decade. Not only did SLU end the regular season with a 29-6 overall record, its best since joining the Atlantic 10 conference, but it also reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SLU faithful will be overly zealous with Schertz’s new deal, which sees him sign a six-year extension worth $22 million, especially after an offensive masterclass of a season from the men’s basketball team under the 50-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team appeared to be going backwards under Travis Ford, and the program brought in Schertz, who had just coached Indiana State to its first AP top 25 ranking since 1979, along with the NIT Championship final.

Two years later, the decision is paying off, especially with the Billikens developing a talent like Robbie Avila through the transfer portal under Schertz. Avila’s draft stock has risen considerably, with the SLU senior now projected as a late-second-round pick or to earn a two-way deal, which is impressive for a Center who struggles to compete vertically.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Schertz is now out of the picture, NC State will hedge its bets on alumnus Justin Gainey, who has impressed at Tennessee in an associate head coaching role. And the Gainey option can gain a lot of traction.

Justin Gainey becomes frontrunner for NC State job

With Josh Schertz committing to a new long-term deal at Saint Louis, NC State could be close to bringing back one of its icons to lead the program into a new era of success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Gainey has a storied record during his playing days at NC State, having captained the college program and started the second-highest number of games for the Wolfpack. Gainey’s coaching career features numerous associate and assistant roles so far.

However, NC State legend Torry Holt and current Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes have publicly endorsed Gainey, making him a frontrunner for the job, especially after interviewing for the vacant position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barnes said, “If NC State knew what I knew, they’d be begging him to be their coach.”

Justin Gainey’s name is synonymous with successful times at NC State, and while the 49-year-old has not had a head coaching job yet, his connection to the Wolfpack and stature within the program could unite fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Timing could also play out in Gainey’s favor, with NC State running out of time as Athletic Director Boo Carrigan wants to hire a new head coach before the transfer portal opens ahead of the new season.