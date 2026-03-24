JuJu Watkins’ Absence Hits Hard as Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Runs USC off Floor in 101–61 Win

March Madness rarely leaves room for what-ifs. But on a night where the No. 4-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks took complete control of their game against the USC Trojans, one question refused to go away – what if JuJu Watkins was on the floor?

Without Watkins on the floor, the Gamecocks didn’t just win; they overwhelmed the Trojans from the opening tip, cruising to a 101–61 blowout that punched their ticket to a 12th straight Sweet 16.

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While many fans hoped the Trojans would give Dawn Staley’s squad a tough competition, the game was effectively over by halftime. South Carolina led 51–21 at the break, turned that into 78–38 by the end of the third, and never let USC find rhythm on either end.

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Joyce Edwards led the charge for SC with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Madina Okot controlled the paint with 15 points and 15 boards.

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As a team, the Gamecocks shot over 53% from the field and completely owned the glass (39–21), turning second chances into a steady stream of points.

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But on the other side? USC never found footing.

For them, turnovers after turnovers piled up (26 total), shots didn’t fall consistently, and defensive resistance faded as the game slipped further away. With JuJu Watkins on the sidelines, if anyone carried the expectations to lead the Trojans, it was Jazzy Davidson. And while throughout this season she has averaged 18.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, giving the Trojans a shoulder to lean on, this game didn’t do it for her.

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Even though she scored 16 points, foul trouble kept disrupting any momentum she tried to build.

Davidson picked up her third foul in the second quarter and her fourth in the third. And because of that, it became even harder for USC to keep pace, as its primary scoring option spent crucial stretches managing the game instead of taking it over.

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However, as dominant as South Carolina looked, the bigger storyline hovered over everything.

Watkins’ absence.

The USC star, widely considered one of the brightest talents in women’s college basketball, has been sidelined with a torn ACL suffered during last year’s NCAA tournament. Since then, her recovery has kept her off the court, with a return expected next season.

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And in a game like this, her absence wasn’t just noticeable—it was defining.

USC lacked the kind of shot creation, presence, and control that Watkins routinely brings. The kind that can settle a team, shift momentum, or simply keep things competitive when everything starts slipping.

That reality wasn’t lost on fans watching it unfold.

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JuJu Watkins Injury Leaves USC Exposed as Fans Look Ahead to Her Return

Even though the Trojans showed brief flashes of a comeback, it was never enough to truly shift the momentum, leaving fans stuck on the what-ifs.

One fan wrote, “Do I expect USC to beat SC without JuJu Watkins hell nawww, but at least make this competitive. 🤦🏾‍♂️” While another added, “Every time I’m feeling a fleeting moment of happiness, I’m reminded we could have had Juju Watkins in this tournament and my entire day goes to shit.”

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If there’s one player who could’ve changed how this game looked, it’s Watkins.

Before her injury, she wasn’t just USC’s go-to scorer; she was the engine behind everything. She had the Trojans playing like a legitimate title contender heading into the 2025 NCAA Tournament, as she averaged 23.9 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Her ability to score at all three levels, create for others, and impact the game defensively made her one of the most complete players in the country. But that run came to a sudden halt when she tore her ACL during USC’s second-round win over Mississippi State.

Imago Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Juju Watkins (12), in red jacket, looks on from the bench in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

That injury not only ended her last season’s run, but also ruled Watkins out of the 2025-26 NCAA season.

Furthermore, one fan added, “Juju Watkins heavily missed 🤕.” Whereas another wrote, “USC needs Juju Watkins so bad.”

Without Watkins, the Trojans have competed, but against elite teams, the cracks tend to show. Losses to top programs like UCLA, UConn, Michigan, and many more defined their season.

While there is no doubt that this team has talent, it’s the lack of a true game-changer that shows up most against elite competition.

Jazzy Davidson has been their go-to scorer, but asking a freshman to consistently carry that load, especially against experienced, physical teams, is a different challenge altogether. So with their recent loss, the Trojans end their season with 18-14.

And while this run showed resilience, without their centerpiece, USC isn’t built to go toe-to-toe with the very best.

One fan summed this up best and wrote, “I can’t wait to watch Juju Watkins hoop again.”

Even as the tournament run for USC stops here, there’s still something to hold on to.

Watkins has been steadily working her way back, recently returning to light workouts that include shooting and ball-handling.

“I’m in a really good place,” she told The Athletic. “Trying to get out there as soon as I can, but also listening to my body.”

Right now, the expectation is that she’ll return for the 2026–27 season. And if recent history says anything, that comeback could be special. Players like Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Olivia Miles have all returned strongly from similar injuries. So while this chapter ends sooner than USC would’ve hoped, the bigger picture remains intact.

Because when Watkins is back, the Trojans won’t just be returning, they’ll be reloading. And fans couldn’t be more excited to see young talent like Davidson team up with JuJu.