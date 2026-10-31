JuJu Watkins Addresses What Could Influence Her WNBA Draft Decision

After 580 days away from competition, JuJu Watkins returned to the court and scored 18 points for USC. The USC Trojans star is emerging as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft, with Houston projected as her destination. But while the draft speculation continues to build, Watkins’ own words reveal where her attention lies.

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During an interview with CBS Sports’ Erica Ayala for the “We Need to Talk” podcast, Watkins was asked how she’d know whether it was the right time to declare for the WNBA Draft or play one more year of college ball next year.

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“I think I’ll know when the time is right,” replied Watkins. “Like I said, just really locked in on what we’re doing here, and my goal is getting to that championship this year, and we’ll see what happens after that.”

Watkins’ measured response is understandable, considering she is coming off the sidelines after a year and a half of near-inactivity.

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Watkins suffered a torn ACL during the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, missing the entire 2025-26 season, which USC officially lists as a redshirt year. She returned in USC’s Oct. 25 exhibition against California, scoring 18 points in the 78-76 victory.

For the 21-year-old Guard, prioritizing her senior campaign over outside projections is the key. Speaking to the Associated Press on Oct. 30, Watkins highlighted her current-season priorities.

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“It’s on my mind every day,” said Watkins. “So much anticipation has gone into this year. I want it really badly, but also in a healthy way. I just want to have fun and really enjoy this year.”

What Could Shape Watkins’ 2027 WNBA Draft Decision?

USC’s official roster confirms that Watkins redshirted the 2025-26 season because of her injury, leaving open the possibility of a fifth college season in 2027-28. The NCAA approved a new Division I age-based eligibility model in June 2026. Under its transition rules, current athletes with eligibility remaining after the 2025-26 academic year can be assessed under either the previous system, which permits four seasons of competition within five years, or the new age-based model, whichever is more beneficial.

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CBS Sports has reported that Watkins could use her injury redshirt to return for 2027-28, although she has not announced such a decision.

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Meeting the age requirement does not automatically guarantee entry into the professional ranks. USC’s official player profile lists Watkins’ birthday as July 15, 2005, meaning she will turn 22 during the 2027 calendar year and meet the age threshold under Article XIII of the 2026 WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Under the CBA, a domestic player meeting that age threshold must also have no remaining intercollegiate eligibility or renounce it in writing to the WNBA at least 10 days before the draft. Watkins could therefore meet the age requirement while still retaining a college option.

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During a Dec. 2024 appearance on Good Game with Sarah Spain, Watkins supported giving players the option to enter the WNBA earlier, saying, “I definitely think we should have the option.”

She also acknowledged the value of college basketball, explaining, “Because you’re able to have that experience and build your brand here in college as well.”

Watkins’ eventual decision will involve two distinct considerations: the college eligibility potentially available to her and the entry requirements of the WNBA. While the Nov. 15 draft lottery and the Apr. 12, 2027 draft present looming milestones, USC enters the season ranked No. 3 and is actively pursuing its first national championship since 1984.

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The professional opportunity is waiting, but draft projections do not override Watkins’ immediate collegiate priorities.