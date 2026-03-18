JuJu Watkins & Co. Land Another 5-Star 2026 Prospect With Latest Commitment

It has been a fall from grace for the USC Trojans after losing Juju Watkins. After her knee injury, the program depended on freshman Jazzy Davidson to carry them in the 2025-26 season. However, with the rest of the squad depleted, the 17-13 Trojans are now the No. 6 seed for the 2026 March Madness after two consecutive years of being a No. 1. They have lost more games this season than the last 2 years combined. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. As the program prepares for Watkins’ return in 2026-27, they have landed a 5-star international freshman prospect.

USC and Lindsey Gottlieb have already bagged the No. 1 recruit of the 2026 class in Saniyah Hall. Hall spent her junior year at Montverde Academy in Florida before transferring closer to home to SPIRE Academy in Ohio for her final season. “I would say it felt like home. I loved all of my teammates,” Hall said. The Trojans also have another five-star, Sitaya Fagan from Australia, already signed. Now, the program has gotten another recruit, but this time they are going European.

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USC picked up a commitment from 2026 five-star Sara Okeke out of Spain. 247Sports Composite ranks her as the No. 11 overall player in the class of 2026. Okeke was a very sought-after recruit in this class. She visited the program during Kentucky’s game against Vanderbilt.

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With her in the crowd, the fans broke out with a chorus of “We want Sara!” chants sparked by the student section. They even brought a Spanish flag and a “We Want Sara!” sign. She was heavily pursued by the likes of UConn, South Carolina, LSU, Tennessee, Louisville and Miami. But USC turned out to be her ideal destination.

“I chose USC because as soon as I stepped on the campus, I felt at home,” she told ESPN’s Shane Laflin of her decision. “The coaching staff and the players are exactly what I am looking for, and I know they’ll push me to grow, on and off the court. I cannot wait to be a part [of] and impact this special program.”

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She also posted multiple shots in USC gear on Instagram with the caption, “The journey continues ❤️💛 #FightOn.” And immediately, the USC players welcomed their new teammate. “LETS GOOOOOO,” Wrote Jazzy Davidson. “can’t wait!!! ❤️🥰” Saniyah Hall followed that up with, “comeee onnn.”

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The 2025-26 USC roster is looking like one to be reckoned with. Assuming they retain Davidson, they will have two elite guards, a top small forward in Hall and now an up-and-coming center. They can still add more pieces in the transfer portal. However, Okeke might be the most vital piece for Gottlieb to take this program back to the top next season.

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Sara Okeke Makes USC Much Deadlier For 2026-27

Sara Okeke could be exactly what Lindsey Gottlieb and Juju Watkins need for next season. The 6’4 center brings size, something that they lack this season. The team is operating on a very guard-heavy setup, as all of their top 5 scorers are guards. No forward averages above 4 points a game.

“Okeke’s physicality is unmatched in the 2026 class,” Laflin wrote before her commitment decision. “At 6-4, her combination of length, agility, and instinct can’t be taught, and she’s an imposing paint presence who finishes well with both hands and is a fantastic rim-runner.” He also put her WNBA comparison as Seattle Storm’s Nneka Ogwumike. She has impressed everyone with her fluid game on both sides of the court.

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“Okeke moves well and is a willing screener in the pick-and-roll action. She is also a willing passer off a post-entry double-team read. Okeke won’t try to force a tough contest in that action. Instead, she displays patience while waiting for a teammate to cut,” 247Sports’ Brandon Clay wrote. “Defensively, Okeke’s length allows her to be effective even against post-to-guard screen switches late shot clock. She can contest with a high hand and keep the guard honest.”

She has averaged 17 points and 7 rebounds while shooting nearly 70% from the field at DME, according to ESPN. At the 2025 FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket, she was named the MVP after averaging 13.8 points on 57% shooting and 7.1 rebounds. So, USC will have Watkins as a primary scorer, Jazzy as a secondary, and Hall and Okeke as targets in and around the paint. Both of the freshmen could take off some of that rebounding load from Watkins as she returns from a very serious injury. This combination has USC fans licking their lips but only time will tell if this will work as they expect it to.