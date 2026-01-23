JuJu Watkins Dethroned as Dawn Staley Recruit Makes Sierra Canyon History

Dawn Staley has a reputation for recruiting the best of talents to the South Carolina program. The South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach has seen another one of her recruits break a long-standing record previously held by USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins.

Sierra Canyon recently retired Watkins’ jersey, making her the first athlete to receive the honour in the high school’s history. However, Jerzy Robinson, who recently committed to the South Carolina college basketball program, has surpassed JuJu Watkins to become the new all-time leading scorer for Sierra Canyon High School.

Watkins previously held the record, which stood at 2322 points. However, on January 17, Robinson scored 33 points against Long Island Lutheran High School at the Hoophall Classic, taking her Sierra Canyon total to 2355 points.

Jerzy Robinson had recently credited Dawn Staley as one of the big reasons for her decision to commit to the South Carolina Gamecocks, and the fans will be relieved to see the 5 star recruit just how talented a player the Gamecocks will be getting for their Women’s College Basketball team.

