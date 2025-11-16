JuJu Watkins Drops Clues About New USC Position After Season-Ending Injury

“She and JuJu, to me, from my vantage point, having a unique relationship with each of them, there are a lot of similarities between the two of them,” Lindsay Gottlieb described the connection between JuJu Watkins and her freshman phenom. She wasn’t just filling space; she was hinting at something real. And in the Trojans’ latest game, what she’d been talking about finally showed up on the court, clear as day.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The freshman Gottlieb was talking about is Jazzy Davidson. The No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, who arrived from Oregon with a four-time Gatorade Player of the Year resume. With JuJu Watkins sidelined for the season, she has become USC’s primary scorer and offensive facilitator, averaging double figures (17.5 pts) while keeping the Trojans competitive in the tournament. And helping her from the sidelines is none other than JuJu Watkins.

What unfolded during today’s game, though, showed just how deep that connection runs between Watkins and Davidson. While Davidson worked through the grind on the court, Watkins was right there with her, just from a different ‘vantage point’. FOX College Hoops captured a telling moment during the broadcast, posting on X: “JuJu Watkins still playing a major role for @USCWBB 💯.” The clip showed Watkins coaching up Davidson during a timeout, leaning in close, talking through reads, offering the kind of wisdom that only comes from experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commentator recognized the significance right away. “Look at her here with her freshman Jazzy Davidson and how she’s been coaching her up, talking to her, helping her through this. I mean, that’s invaluable to think about having a player and a person as a teammate.”

This is Watkins embracing a different role while she rehabs from the ACL tear that ended her season in the second round of last year’s NCAA Tournament. The reigning National Player of the Year is actively helping Davidson develop, breaking down defensive sets and reading rotations in real time. After all, Watkins played a major role in recruiting Davidson and was even her host during a visit. And when Davidson was out with an illness, she stuck with Watkins, trying to squeeze in as much as she could.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was a day the other day when Jazzy wasn’t going to be in what we were doing, the scrimmage or whatever, because she was still in her return to play,” Gottlieb said back then. “But I come out of somewhere and I see the two of them, and their sweatsuits getting ready to not play, and I’m going, ‘This is an interesting sight, right? This much talent, sitting on the side.’

“But I also think it was good for them. Obviously, any time that they spend together, you know, iron sharpens iron. And I think JuJu will continue to be a good mentor for Jazzy. Both natural introverts and both real workers and just incredibly kind and humble kids who just happen to be really good at basketball,” the HC continued, and that’s the phrase right there. Iron sharpens Iron.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Davidson has made the most of her opportunity. She dropped a career-high 21 points against No. 9 NC State and buried the game-winner with eight seconds left, sending the crowd into a frenzy and launching USC from No. 18 to No. 8 in the AP Top 25. As for JuJu? Well, we all know she is a natural leader. Both Avery Howell and Kennedy Smith were eager to learn from her the ropes of the game last year.

“I’m trying to working on my game and expand my guard skills and vision on the court,” Smith said last year. “So I think just picking up from what she already did in high school, and working out and practicing with her will help me get better as well”.

Meanwhile, for Howell, the learnings weren’t limited to the game. “I’m hoping to learn how she deals with the pressure of everything especially as a freshman. That’s obviously something she had to work through and I think that’s pretty interesting.” This makes all the more sense for Davidson as well. To learn from someone who had the same national spotlight and someone who is naturally introverted like her.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that mentorship faced its toughest test against No. 2 South Carolina.

USC’s grit on display in loss to powerhouse Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 2) beat the USC Trojans (No. 8) 69-52 in a game called “The Real SC” at Crypto.com Arena. The Trojans were in the game till halftime, trailing only 30-32. However, the Gamecocks’ strong third quarter, in which they outscored USC 23-15, plus a big rebound edge (56-32), gave them the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

USC had a hard time scoring, hitting only 32.8 per cent of its shots and 1-for-14 from three-point range. In the meantime, South Carolina increased its lead in the paint and on the boards, using its size and depth to gain a distinct advantage. USC only scored 7 points in the last quarter, and the Gamecocks easily won the game. Even in defeat, Davidson showed up. She put up eight points and maintained her composure against elite competition, displaying the clutch gene Gottlieb saw in her from day one.

The loss doesn’t erase the larger story unfolding at USC. With JuJu Watkins out, younger players like Davidson are learning to carry the load against ranked opponents. South Carolina proved too strong on this night, but the Trojans’ developing core, anchored by their freshman floor general, showed flashes of what’s possible. And with JuJu Watkins mentoring from the sideline, USC’s future looks brighter.