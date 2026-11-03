JuJu Watkins’ Emotional Return, LSU’s Record-Breaking Rout, Talayah Walker’s Historic Night & More as Regular Season Tips Off

Fresh records were set, and tears welled up on the opening day of the 2026-27 season of women’s college basketball. On Monday, some of the top title-contending teams made their first impression of the season, and big stars started their bid for the National Player of the Year.

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2025 National Player of the Year JuJu Watkins returned to the floor nearly two years after a devastating torn ACL, but barely looked like she had lost time away from basketball. In another matchup, reigning National Player of the Year Sarah Strong led the Huskies to a dominant win against Cornell.

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But there were specifically two performances from the day that stood out. Maryland’s Addi Mack and Georgia Tech’s Talayah Walker recorded their season-highs.

So let’s take a brief look at the opening day of the women’s college basketball, highlighted with top performers from the day.

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Emotions flow as JuJu Watkins returns in Trojans’ season opener

October 11, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California womenÃ s basketball player JUJU WATKINS prepares to lead pre-game ceremonies before a NCAA, College League, USA football game between Michigan and Southern California at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAt158 20251011_zsp_t158_050 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

JuJu Watkins’ return highlighted the Trojans’ season opener after her ACL tear. In the 100-68 win over the Lady Rebels, Watkins impressed with 21 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and a block on 9-of-22 shooting.

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“It was great to just be out there with my team again,” Watkins said after the game while fighting back tears. “I’m just grateful to be out here today. There were days when I could have given up. I kept pushing through, and I’m just grateful that I’m here.”

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But the biggest star of the day was Jazzy Davidson, who played nearly perfect offense. She scored 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting alongside 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals. The Trojans entered the season as one of the deepest teams, and they lived up to the hype, outscoring UNLV by 34 points in the first three quarters.

Talayah Walker’s historic game in Georgia Tech vs. Hofstra

Junior Talayah Walker had turned around her fortune after transferring to Georgia Tech from Penn State. But she remained an underrated talent despite averaging 17.5 points. She has put her opponents on notice with her historic season-opener.

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Talayah recorded 40 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals in an 80-65 win over Hofstra, converting 15 of her 20 shots from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. She set the ACC record for the most points scored in the season opener. She is the first player from Georgia Tech to reach a 40-point mark since Niesha Butler in 1999.

LSU routs SE Louisiana in a historic win

Pete Maravich Assembly Center witnessed history on Monday as Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers routed Southeastern Louisiana by 129-35. The 94-point victory margin was the largest in LSU history, surpassing their previous 89-point victory against McNeese three years ago. The Tigers also scored 69 points in the first two quarters, recording the most points in the first half in the program’s history.

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Sophomore ZaKiyah Johnson led the team with 33 points, and six LSU players scored in double digits. Only three Southeastern Louisiana players scored more than five points in the historic loss.

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Addi Mack leads a failed comeback in USC vs. Maryland

Somehow, a game that looked like a complete blowout in the first half turned into a big thriller in the last seconds. Dawn Staley’s squad dominated Maryland on both ends before Addi Mack’s explosion. The Gamecocks led by 28 points in the first half, but after halftime, Mack attacked the Gamecocks’ defense, scoring as many points (17) as her opponents in the third quarter.

Maryland could cut the lead to just six points with 42 seconds remaining, but five consecutive free throws from the Gamecocks prevented them from a stunner. Mack finished the game with 35 points, 6 assists and 2 steals while shooting 14-of-20 from the field and 6-of-10 from beyond the 3-point line.

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Sienna Betts shines in UCLA vs. Lehigh

Guess who was the best player for the Bruins in their season-opener: sophomore Sienna Betts, the younger sister of the No. 4 draft pick in 2026, Lauren Betts. The younger Betts led UCLA with 15 points and 7 rebounds in a 73-53 win over Lehigh. Betts shot 7-of-13 shots from the field.

Despite losing six of their players in the 2026 WNBA Draft, the Bruins looked strong with KK Bransford and Donovyn Hunter, who added 10 and 14 points, respectively.

UConn scores a century in dominant win vs. Cornell

Imago April 4, 2025, Florida, USA: UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong 21 is seen during the second half against the UCLA Bruins Friday, April 4, 2025 in Tampa. USA – ZUMAs70_ 0809387323st Copyright: xDirkxShaddx

UConn routed Cornell with a 100-35 win in Hartford, Connecticut. Geno Auriemma’s team had its name on the ballot from the go in a matchup that lacked any real sense of contest. 11 of 12 players scored 4 or more points, and three scored in double digits, led by Sarah Strong.

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The reigning national player was outstanding on both ends. She recorded 19 points, 5 assists and 8 steals in just 22 minutes. With a lot of eyes on her, the Serbian freshman Jovana Popovic also impressed with her 19 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals. None of the Cornell players scored in double digits.

Sayvia Sellers’ triple-double highlights Huskies’ win

Senior Sayvia Sellers highlighted No. 16 Washington’s 79-63 win over UC San Diego. Sellers led the Huskies with a 25-point triple-double. She recorded 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in 33 minutes. Junior Avery Howell added 22 points and Brynn McGaughy contributed with 13 points.

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LeeLee Bell highlights top-performing freshmen from opening day

The opening day saw top freshmen from the 2026 SC Next 100 at the opening day. Perhaps the best performance came from the No. 21 Sooners’ LeeLee Bell, who led her team with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists in a 91-79 win over the Tar Heels. Notably, North Carolina was also led by a freshman. Kate Harpring led her team with 21 points.

South Carolina’s freshman Jerzy Robinson scored 15 points in her debut.