JuJu Watkins Fights Back Tears as She Reflects on Her 21-Point Comeback in USC’s Season Opener

For 588 days, JuJu Watkins could only watch as her USC teammates took to the court without her. Now, at USC’s season opener against UNLV, the star guard made her long-awaited return to the court with 21 points in a 100-68 win. But when the final buzzer sounded, it wasn’t the numbers on the scoreboard that revealed the significance of the night, but Watkins’ words.

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“It was great to just be out there with my team again and to see the first one fall through,” Watkins said in the post-game on-court interview, fighting back tears. A clip of the interview was posted to X by the official NCAA March Madness Women’s Basketball account.

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“I think most proud of just my consistency, there were days where I could have given up. I kept pushing through, and I’m just grateful that I’m here.”

Watkins’ absence began on March 24, 2025. During USC’s NCAA tournament second-round game against Mississippi State, she suffered a torn ACL, an injury that ended her sophomore campaign and forced her to miss the entire 2025-26 season. For a player who averaged nearly 24 points and seven rebounds before being sidelined, the setback meant having to spend over a year watching from the bench as she worked on her return.

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The wait came to an end in Las Vegas, where Watkins stepped onto the court for her first game in 588 days. She finished the game with 21 points on 9-for-22 shooting, logging five rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes of play. She looked solid as an offensive weapon in USC’s arsenal, scoring in the opening quarter and logging an 11-point third period.

JuJu Watkins Reflects on Her Teammates and a Full-Circle Return to USC

However, Watkins made it clear during her interview that the night wasn’t just about her. She was asked about sharing the court with close friend Jazzy Davidson, and Watkins emphasized how proud she was to not only see Davidson continue developing, but her other teammates as well.

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“She’s just a really good kid,” Watkins said.

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“So proud of her. She’s gonna continue to kill. Shout out to Saniya [Hall]. Tonight, she did wonderful.”

Hall and Davidson were the other pillars of USC’s three-pronged offensive attack. Hall finished the game with 22 points while making seven of her eight shots, adding seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Meanwhile, Davidson led the team in scoring, logging 23 points while missing just one of her 11 shots, grabbing five boards, dishing four dimes, and stealing the ball twice.

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Watkins’ support of her teammates was a point that came up several times, including in a post-game interview with reporter Andy Katz. Apart from shouting out Davidson, Hall, and Kennedy Smith as people who have had her back, she also addressed her mindset during rehab and before her return against UNLV.

“Definitely a lot of ups and downs,” she said.

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“I think what just helped me the most was just consistency and optimism that things were going to work out, and I think that’s what got me here today… As far as physically, I think I’m still, like I said, finding my feet and getting back used to being out on the floor again, and I think that’ll come really quick.”

The night also carried a special significance because of where it took place. Watkins returned to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against UNLV, the same place she made her freshman debut against Ohio State. USC won that game 83-74, and Watkins set the USC freshman debut record in scoring, logging 32 points.

“Full circle moment,” Watkins said of playing in T-Mobile Arena.

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“I think we were at a shoot around and I just had so much nostalgia and just grateful for my journey and to be back here my senior year.”

Now, as the Trojans look to continue the momentum from their early game, Watkins is staying focused, with full belief that her team can win the national championship. The No. 3-ranked Trojans take on Utah State next, and fans now have a wholesome reason to tune in to USC games: JuJu Watkins is back.