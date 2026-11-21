JuJu Watkins delivered a historic 36-point performance in just the fifth game of the season. After missing the entirety of the 2025 season, Watkins powered USC’s 78-69 comeback win against Baylor on November 20. Yet, despite moving one step closer to tying Cheryl Miller’s USC Record after her 23rd career 30-point game, one reporter couldn’t help but ask Watkins about her WNBA future.

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CBS Sports’ Isabel Gonzalez asked the USC Trojans star what she is expecting from this season and how it would affect her decision to stay another year or opt in for the 2027 WNBA Draft. Watkins, who now needs just two more 30-point games to equal Miller’s 25-game program record, revealed she hasn’t thought that far ahead.

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“Honestly, all my attention’s here. I really can’t say what I’m doing because I don’t know. I’m just locked in on everything we have going on here, honestly,” Watkins told Gonzalez.

JuJu Watkins has already carved a legacy as one of USC’s greatest players. The senior has already won the Naismith Trophy, John R. Wooden Award, AP Player of the Year, and USBWA Player of the Year, along with multiple Big Ten conference and individual athlete honors. So it’s no surprise that she leads the race for the predicted No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft. However, following her return from the ACL injury she suffered in March 2025, Watkins has two choices.

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In June 2026, the NCAA approved its 5-in-5 rule, officially called the age-based eligibility model. According to the rule, your five-year clock starts when you enroll in college full-time or at the start of the academic year following your 19th birthday, whichever comes first. The NCAA introduced this rule to eliminate redshirting and injury waivers.

Watkins meets this criterion, so she can choose to play one more season despite 2026 being her senior season with the Trojans. On the flip side, Watkins also has the option to declare for the 2027 WNBA Draft.

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In 2021, following the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver, the WNBA and WNBPA formally established their opt-in and renunciation process to help athletes make the jump to pro basketball instead of serving another year of NCAA eligibility.

If Watkins chooses to declare for the draft, she’ll need to notify the league in writing, formally renouncing her remaining year of college basketball eligibility.

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Basketball players choosing to go pro instead of spending their extra year of eligibility in college is common. In March 2022, the WNBA announced its initial list of 88 players who had opted to formally declare themselves as candidates for the 2022 WNBA Draft. Former UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards was among the most recent big names to join the ranks of players who chose the WNBA.

Edwards bypassed her COVID-19 eligibility following her senior season with UConn to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft. The Washington Mystics drafted Edwards sixth overall in the 2024 draft and played a full season before the Connecticut Sun acquired her in August 2025.

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So it won’t be surprising if JuJu Watkins follows a similar path, considering she is already the favorite to become the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. However, as the USC star made it quite clear, she is focused on giving her best to the Trojans.

After a relatively slow start in USC’s season opener against UNLV, where Watkins scored 21 points and five rebounds, she delivered her first double-double of the season against Utah State. Watkins scored 32 points and 16 rebounds, marking the 22nd 30-point game of her USC career.

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She followed it up with a 20-point game against the Charleston Cougars. In USC’s close 89-85 loss against the current No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks, Watkins scored 25 points before bouncing back against Baylor.

The USC guard delivered an all-around performance, scoring 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and six steals. She also shot 48.1% from the field.

So, while Watkins remains undecided on whether this will be her last college basketball season, she is on track to tie, and possibly even surpass, Cheryl Miller’s record.