JuJu Watkins Reveals Thoughts Over Early Chemistry With USC After Her Return With a Positive Message for the Future

The ESPYs crowned JuJu Watkins the best college athlete in the entire country in 2025. But even as Watkins put in a dominant performance on Sunday against California, the number three-ranked USC was almost pushed to overtime. So, after spending more than 575 days on the sideline, Watkins acknowledged that this new-look Trojans squad is still searching for its rhythm after the hard-fought win.

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“I mean, it’s very, very early days. I know what it’s like to come in with a new team and start from day one of playing. I think in practice you’re able to catch a groove, but at the end of the day nothing really replicates a game. And so, I mean, like Coach said, we weren’t the prettiest today, but just knowing that there’s so much room for improvement, and I think our ceiling’s very high. I don’t know if we even have one, but just knowing that if we continue to stay together and stay disciplined, that we’ll continue to get better,” Watkins said in the post-game press conference after their close exhibition win over California.

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It took a heart-stopping final sequence for USC to survive an absolute thriller against a fearless California squad. Down 76-73 with the clock ticking under 10 seconds, the Bears executed an inbounds play to free up Lulu Twidale, whose 30-foot heave for overtime heartbreakingly missed the mark.

The game ultimately resulted in a 78-76 defeat for the Bears in Los Angeles. Twidale was a dominant force all afternoon, pacing the floor with 25 points and nine rebounds. She found support from Shannon Dowell, who pitched in 17 points, and Taylor Barnes, who added 15 points. Cal outmatched the highly ranked Trojans on the glass (45 rebounds vs. 39 for the Trojans) and rained down nine triples to USC’s three, proving they can go toe-to-toe with the nation’s elite.

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With a promising return to the court, JuJu Watkins sent a clear message that she is ready to reclaim her throne as the undisputed best player in the women’s college game.

Watkins was the AP Player of the Year two years ago as a sophomore, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. A devastating ACL injury cut short her year. Now back in the fold, she is excited for the new season with her USC squad.

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“It’s my senior year, and I don’t really know what the future holds,” Watkins said. “Just being present every day and being with my team and enjoying every single moment has helped me stay grounded throughout the process.”

Making the most of her 23 minutes on the court, Watkins showcased her elite two-way versatility against California. She scored 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting, including a 6-for-6 mark at the FT line, while adding three rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks.

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While Watkins is the undeniable centerpiece, USC has built a promising supporting cast around her. It starts with Jazzy Davidson, who emerged as a leader on the court during a gritty 18-14 campaign without Watkins and swept both Big Ten and national Freshman of the Year honors.

Joining her is junior guard Kennedy Smith, alongside a historic influx of youth.

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Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb secured the country’s No. 1 recruiting class, headlined by top-five phenoms Saniyah Hall and Sara Okeke, and boldly predicted they could be the most impactful freshmen the conference has ever seen. Add in hand-picked transfers from Florida State and UC Davis, and the Trojans are armed to the teeth.

The goal for Gottlieb would now be to keep Watkins healthy. The coach insists that Watkins is ready.

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“Can her body withstand whatever we ask her to do? I’m sure,” Gottlieb said. “I’m just thinking about what’s best overall, long-term, so we’ll make those decisions as they come, but she’s going to be ready to go.”

The Trojans will return to action on Monday, Nov. 2, when they travel for a road test against UNLV.