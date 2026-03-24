JuJu Watkins Signature Shoe: Everything To Know About Becoming the First Female Athlete Under LeBron James’ Brand

JuJu Watkins has already conquered the world of college basketball on the court, but her latest move with LeBron James is poised to change the game off of it.

Few players have made an impact since coming into college basketball quite like USC Trojans JuJu Watkins. JuJu may now be sidelined and recovering after her ACL injury and is going through intense rehabilitation to announce her return, but her availability still remains a mystery. However, a recent collaboration with NBA legend LeBron James for an upcoming JuJu Watkins’ own signature collection became an instant sensation. So what’s the iconic collaboration, and when are they planning to launch it?

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What Is JuJu Watkins’ Signature Shoe With Nike and LeBron’s Brand?

Fans, especially from the loyal Trojan fanbase, went crazy when it was announced by the Athletic that JuJu Watkins is getting her first signature shoe with Nike, which will be launching this summer, becoming the first athlete to have a signature pair under LeBron James’ NXXT line.

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In the creative process, Watkins said that she wanted to add details that were special to her. Adding a “quilted flower pattern” that appears on the interior collar and tongue. The back of the tongue has a “By JuJu” doodle. Additionally, the “Silver Lining” colorway is a nod to her finding the good in situations, including her bounce-back from injury.

JuJu Watkins introduced her shoe at Nike’s community store in her neighborhood of Watts last month, with special signs reading “Watts Made” and “Give Watts Its Flowers.”

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Why Did Nike and LeBron James Choose JuJu Watkins as the First Female Athlete?’

Right from her breakthrough in college basketball, Juju Watkins has been unstoppable. She averaged over 25 points per game and quickly became one of the most dominant players in women’s college basketball.

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JuJu’s style of play is powerful, explosive, and agile, with exceptional ball control quite like LeBron’s, and that made the choice quite easy. She drew instant Caitlin Clark comparisons because of her high shooting percentage and the ability to draw in crowds in large numbers, and LeBron took note of that.

“JuJu is a great ambassador of today’s game, and this shoe gives her one more tool to chart her own path on and off the court,” LeBron expressed in a press release.

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“Nike footwear has been another way for me to share my story with athletes and fans around the world, so it’s exciting to share the NXXT Gen platform with JuJu for a shoe that will inspire a new generation of hoopers to put in the work and believe in themselves,” added James, giving JuJu his vote of confidence.

Watkins’s gameplay draws crowds because of the magic she produces on the court, which in turn shot up her NIL value. According to Sports Illustrated, her valuation was estimated to be around approximately $739,000 as of March 2025, making her one of the top female earners (6th) in college sports, so it’s no surprise that she was the one LeBron chose to break barriers in the sport.

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Did JuJu Watkins Help Design Her Signature Shoe?

Yes, JuJu Watkins is the first athlete to co-create a basketball shoe for King James’ NXXT series, and that is what makes this shoe so special. Nike also taught her ropes, as this was her first gig and took her through a full, 18-month design process. That’s on the short end of the footwear industry-standard 1 ½- to 2-year timeline that it takes to design and release a signature shoe.

To make this dream a reality, JuJu worked with Nike Basketball designers to create a shoe that reflects her tastes while focusing on comfort, cushioning, and durability to support athletes. The shoe is made for the court, with specialised features to support all the game elements for which JuJu is known.

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This sneaker boasts a full-length Nike React foam midsole for a soft, responsive feel with plenty of energy return. Perfect for the basketball athlete’s needs. That responsiveness is designed to support wearers as they make quick cuts around the court. The shoe also features Nike Air Zoom units at the forefoot for extra bounce, whether you’re handling the ball or making moves to get it.

Moreover, the design highlights JuJu’s unique style and attention to detail with a jewel Nike signature Swoosh. The design also features the ‘Silver Lining’ colorway, a bold metallic mix that catches the light on the court. Flashy yet comfy to wear, making the perfect mix for the sport. But more colors can follow to highlight JuJu’s neighbourhood of Watts in Los Angeles, so keep your eyes peeled.

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When Will JuJu Watkins’ Signature Shoe Release and What Will It Cost?

The signature shoes are about to hit the stores this summer of 2026 and are priced at around $160 per pair. The main retailers involved are Nike.com, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Hibbett, and Foot Locker. Fans would naturally look to hit the stores the moment it gets out on a global scale.

When the “Silver Lining” was released locally, the fans had gathered in numbers to show their support for JuJu, with a bunch of selfie hunters lining up in numbers to take their local star’s photo. The initial event, which happened on an outside court in Watts, drew huge crowds, especially the younger folk who waited anxiously for a chance to take a picture with their hometown hero.

The global release will be the ultimate test of whether Watkins’ local stardom can translate into a commercial phenomenon for Nike and the LeBron James brand.