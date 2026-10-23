“Just Sit Until You Can Go and Practice Every Day”: Kim Mulkey Explains Decision To Sideline Russian Recruit Anna Minaeva for LSU’s Exhibition Game

The LSU Tigers put up a staggering 159 points in their 159-31 exhibition win over North Texas-Dallas on Thursday, but one player was missing from the action. Freshman center Anna Minaeva, who joined Kim Mulkey’s squad over the summer, never got on the floor. With the Russian prospect still recovering from a quad injury, Mulkey explained why the Tigers are holding her back and when she could finally return to action.

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“I can’t give you the medical deal, but it’s her quad,” the Tigers’ head coach said during her post-game media availability. “It’s not a deep bruise or anything like that. She’s 17 years old, and what you try to learn is, ‘What is her pain tolerance?’ And I think she’s ready to be out there. I don’t know in sports if anybody ever plays with just zero pain every day. I think you’re always gonna have something. And so we just wait for the trainers and doctors to say she can go.”

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“Here’s what you don’t want. This is what I told her: ‘You can’t practice one day and be off for another day and practice the next. No, you just sit until you can go and practice every day, and we can get you in the flow. So, that’s kind of where we are. I think this is her second week (out), and hopefully, soon, like as in Monday, (we) get her going back on the floor,” Mulkey further added.

Anna Minaeva committed to LSU over the summer after Kate Koval’s sudden departure left a gaping hole in the starting five. The Russian star previously played for MBA Moscow, where she averaged 11.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game across 29 contests. At her size, her tremendous footwork makes her an eye-catcher, but she has yet to be seen in action in purple and gold.

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LSU has been taking a cautious approach with Minaeva, who has been dealing with pain over the past several weeks. The coaching staff has kept her out of practice, but she could potentially return by the start of next week if everything goes according to Kim Mulkey’s plan.

Coach Mulkey also gave an update on senior 6-foot-3 Spanish forward Noa Morro, who also sat out the game because she has been dealing with a shin injury since arriving on campus this summer.

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“With Noa, she had her surgery September 2nd-September 3rd, and that’s usually, if I remember, it’s like a 12-week deal,” the coach added. “So she should be back ready to go in November. But they’re both rehabbing. It’s not like they’re just sitting there. It’s just no contact for the last several weeks.”

Morro joined LSU after gaining professional experience in Spain, including EuroLeague competition. The versatile frontcourt player played for Spanish club KutxaBank Araski during the 2025-26 season, averaging 8.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists across 25 games. Her professional experience will bring a much-needed presence to the Tigers’ frontcourt, which was missing on last year’s squad.

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With SEC play beginning in January, LSU cannot afford to spend too much time waiting for its frontcourt to get healthy. The sooner Minaeva and Morro return, the more time they will have to settle into Mulkey’s system and find their rhythm alongside their new teammates, especially with a demanding non-conference schedule ahead.

Still, their absence on Thursday gave Kim Mulkey a chance to assess her new-look roster against live competition. Freshman Lola Lampley showed promise with her activity and movement inside, while transfer Laila Reynolds offered valuable versatility, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Senior MiLaysia Fulwiley also showed progress in taking care of the ball, finishing without a turnover.

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Next up, the Tigers have another exhibition against Loyola-New Orleans, where LSU will hope to get healthier before opening its regular season against Southeastern Louisiana on November 2.