Kansas Announces Unfortunate Health Update on Bill Self Ahead of Colorado Game

As the Kansas Jayhawks prepared to travel to Boulder for their matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes, head coach Bill Self was not present with his team. The legendary coach, who has guided Kansas for more than two decades, has faced health concerns in recent years, and speculation began swirling about his status ahead of Tuesday night’s game.

As per the latest update, the coach did not travel with the team due to a health-related issue. According to the school, Self checked into Lawrence Memorial Hospital “out of an abundance of caution” after feeling under the weather. While he received IV fluids and was reported to be feeling better, the team will move forward without him for the matchup scheduled at 10 p.m. CT.

This marks the second time in the past year that Self has been admitted to the hospital.

In July, the 62-year-old coach underwent a heart procedure that included the insertion of two stents after experiencing concerning symptoms. He previously missed the 2023 Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments due to a similar heart-related procedure.