Kansas’ Bill Self Issues Strong Message After Assistant Coach Joe Dooley Faces DUI Arrest

BySoham Kulkarni

Dec 21, 2025 | 2:05 PM EST

Kansas is facing an internal crisis. Their assistant coach, Joe Dooley, was arrested Saturday night after being suspected of driving under the influence, failure to stop at an accident, and transporting an open container. He was released on his own recognizance on Sunday morning. Following this brush with the law, the Kansas management and Bill Self have decided to suspend Dooley with a strong-worded statement.

“We are aware Assistant Coach Joe Dooley was arrested for driving under the influence. Joe exercised poor judgment and will be suspended for three weeks, effective immediately. Joe is remorseful, apologetic, and accepts the consequences of his actions,” Self said in a statement.

Hired in 2022, assistant coach Dooley is a key part of the program. He has been working with Self since 2003, but left to become a head coach at Florida Gulf Coast and later moved to East Carolina. Dooley returned to the program in 2022, first as a director of student-athlete development, but was moved to the bench last year.

Now, Bill Self has announced that his assistant coach will be suspended for three weeks due to this controversy.

(This is a developing story…)

