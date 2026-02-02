Kansas City Closing In on a Familiar Big Ten Name to Lead Its Program

A 69-61 loss to the Denver Pioneers was the final straw for Kansas City, prompting a coaching shake-up that cut Marvin Menzies’ tenure short. Its sights are now set on a prominent Big Ten name.

Kansas City has already found a replacement in Mark Turgeon. Turgeon will take over from Menzies after the 2025-26 season and before the 2026-27 season. If Turgeon’s name rings a bell, it’s because he spent 10 seasons in the Big Ten coaching the Maryland Terrapins.

Mark Turgeon’s record was no joke either. In his 10 seasons, he led them to four Round of 32 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. He had a 226-116 overall record with a .661 W-L %. But, surprisingly, he chose to resign during the 2021-22 season after things got uncomfortable between him and the fans due to a rocky start that year.

Speaking of a rocky start, well, the Roos’ performance makes Turgeon’s 2022-23 season with the Terrapins look like championship material. With a dismal 4-18 record in the Summit, the Roos are in desperate need of the turnaround Turgeon is being hired to orchestrate.

Mark Turgeon Gives His Honest Opinion On Joining Kansas City

Mark Turgeon didn’t hide his feelings about why he aligned himself with Kansas City. He openly expressed his excitement about joining the Kansas City program.

“It is an honor to be returning home and to be trusted to build a winning tradition with Kansas City men’s basketball,” Turgeon said. “It was obvious through our initial conversations that I could build a strong partnership with Dr. Martin and Chancellor Agrawal. I’ve always had a great love for Kansas City, and I believe that this city deserves a team that reflects its championship culture. There is so much untapped potential, and with the full strength of the Kansas City community behind us, we will be able to elevate this program to new heights,” assured the veteran coach.

Kansas has been Turgeon’s home in a way, as that is where he was raised. A resident of Topeka, Kansas, he was a four-year letterwinner for the University of Kansas men’s basketball program, even going to the extent of qualifying for four NCAA Tournaments and making a Final Four run in 1986.

Furthermore, he also spent five years serving as an assistant coach here at Kansas City. He was fairly active in the midwestern region. After his time at UKMC, he made his way to nearby Wichita State. His resume precedes him, and it places him among the top 30 in career wins among active Division One head coaches.

Turgeon has taken teams to the NCAA Tournament 10 times with a pair of Sweet 16 appearances and winning records in 21 of his 24 years on the sidelines. That tells you all you need to know about the acumen that Turgeon possesses. Obviously, Kansas City is also thrilled to have someone like him guide their team for the rest of the season, and they couldn’t have been happier in welcoming him.

We are thrilled to welcome a new leader for Kansas City’s Division I basketball program at such an exciting time for our university and city,” UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal said. “Coach Turgeon brings the vision, record, and competitive drive that align perfectly with our commitment to excellence – on the court, in the classroom, and in the community. His hiring is part of our broader investments in elevating the university and strengthening programs that bring pride and momentum to our campus. We believe this is the start of a new chapter that will raise the profile of our program and make our university community proud.”

Honestly, looking back at everything, Turgeon’s timing couldn’t have come at a better moment. Even with 7 games on the plate, he will still be able to help the team immensely. Now, let’s hope the team gets its confidence back.