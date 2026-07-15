Kansas Jayhawks Earn Commitment From 6-foot-11 Pro Serbian Center Amid Former Coach Ted Owens’ HOF Honor

Kansas basketball celebrated an important part of its history while taking a significant step toward its future on the same day. The program honored one of its coaching legends, Ted Owens, who led the Jayhawks to the Final Four twice. It also welcomed a potential difference-maker who could make history over the next few years in Serbian center Mihailo Mušikić.

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In a post shared by the Kansas Sports Central page on X, 6-foot-11 center Mušikić committed to Kansas Basketball. The 24-year-old already has years of professional experience under his belt, having spent the last five seasons playing in Europe. Most recently, he suited up for Sloga Kraljevo, who play in the Basketball League of Serbia. Mušikić averaged 10.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in Europe.

Mušikić also has experience at the international level, having represented his home country in youth competitions. He was part of Serbia’s U16 national team that won the FIBA U16 European Championship, where he averaged 6.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. He would be a valuable addition to the Jayhawks as a rim protector and paint presence, and they will be hoping he clears the NCAA’s eligibility process.

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Because of the Serb’s professional background and age, this is non-negotiable. Once he receives clearance, he will be able to officially join the program.

Mušikić’s commitment also coincided with the announcement that former Kansas head coach Ted Owens will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. Owens led the Jayhawks for 19 seasons from 1964 to 1983, compiling a 348-182 record. That total ranks fourth on Kansas’ all-time wins list, behind only current head coach Bill Self, Phog Allen, and Roy Williams.

Owens guided Kansas to six Big Eight regular-season championships during his tenure. He also led the Jayhawks to two NCAA Final Four appearances, in 1971 and 1974. Along the way, he was named Big Eight Coach of the Year five times and earned National Coach of the Year honors in 1978.

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Owens’ remarkable résumé is exactly why his Hall of Fame induction has been met with widespread praise, with few voices carrying more weight than that of current Kansas head coach Bill Self, who led the Jayhawks to two NCAA National Championships.

Bill Self Hails Ted Owens’ Hall of Fame Induction, Says Recognition Was “Overdue”

In a statement released by Kansas Athletics, the program’s current head coach, Self, did not hold back in his praise for Ted Owens. For him, the Hall of Fame honor should have come long before now.

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“We’re all so happy for Coach to receive this honor. In my opinion, it’s been overdue,” Self said. “Considering not only what he did for his respective employers, what he has done for the game overall has been terrific. I have become very close friends with Coach, and he’s one of the most unselfish leaders I’ve ever been around.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever met a coach who is as proud of his past players as Coach is,” Self added.

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Bill Self also extended his congratulations on social media. He took to his official X account to react to Kansas men’s basketball’s post announcing Owens’ Hall of Fame induction.

“Couldn’t be happier for my great friend! Well deserved,” he wrote.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced Owens as a member of the 2026 Hall of Fame class on Monday. The induction ceremony will, however, take place on Oct. 22, 2026, at the College Basketball Experience in Kansas City, Missouri. This marks another milestone in the legacy of one of Kansas basketball’s most accomplished coaches.

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It was a day of two very different celebrations for Kansas. One was for a coach whose place in the program’s history is already secure. The other was for a player the Jayhawks hope can help shape their future.