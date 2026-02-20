Kansas Vs Cincinnati (Feb 21): Odds, Prediction, Injury Reports, Expected Line-Up and More

The eighth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks are on a roll as they head into Saturday’s game against Cincinnati. They are trying to get a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. Kansas has a record of 20-6 overall and 10-3 in Big 12 play. They won nine of their last ten games before the CBS and Paramount+ broadcast. The Jayhawks beat Oklahoma State 81-69 in their last game on Wednesday, with Darryn Peterson scoring 23 points to lead the way in the easy win.

Cincinnati comes to Lawrence hoping to build on its 69-65 upset win over Utah last Sunday. The Bearcats are 14-12 overall and 6-7 in the conference. They are trying to move up in the tournament standings as the season comes to a close. Day Day Thomas led Cincinnati with 16 points in their win over Utah. The Bearcats will need to do the same against Kansas, which has been almost unbeatable lately.

Kansas Vs Cincinnati: Where to watch

When: Saturday, Feb. 21

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.

What time: 12 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Kansas Vs Cincinnati: Injury Reports

Kansas: N/A

Cincinnati: Moustapha Thiam

Kansas Vs Cincinnati: Probable Lineups

Kansas Jayhawks: Darryn Peterson, Melvin Council Jr., Kohl Rosario, Tre White, Flory Bidunga

Cincinnati Bearcats: Day Day Thomas, Jizzle James, Baba Miller, Jalen Celestine, Moustapha Thiam

Prediction: Can Kansas Stay Undefeated at Home Against Cincinnati?

According to Polymarket odds, No. 8 Kansas is a huge favorite going into Saturday’s game against Cincinnati. The Jayhawks have an 85 percent chance of winning, while Cincinnati only has a 15 percent chance. This shows how much better they are going into their first conference meeting of the season. Kansas is feeling good after beating Oklahoma State 81-69, with Darryn Peterson scoring 23 points. The Jayhawks have a great home record of 11-1 this season and an 18-6 record against teams that are currently winning. This gives them every reason to feel confident going up against the Bearcats at home.

Imago Credits: Polymarket.com

The main point here is that Kansas has a lot of offensive firepower, and Cincinnati’s defense isn’t very good. Kansas scores an average of 77.3 points per game, which is 10.3 more than Cincinnati lets in on average. Cincinnati’s 3-point shooting, which averages 8.4 makes per game, is slightly better than what Kansas usually allows, which could make the game more competitive. But the Bearcats’ 0-3 record in close games and 6-7 record in the conference show that they don’t have the consistency to stay close late.