Kara Lawson Fights Back Tears as Duke’s Most ‘Influential’ Class Bows Out in Heartbreaking Elite 8 Loss

Besides the glory and inspiring storylines that define March Madness, there’s also a cruel side to it. Kara Lawson and Duke became the latest victims of the tournament’s unforgiving nature. After a generational run that saw them beat LSU, the Blue Devils ran into an unshakable wall in UCLA. And as reality set in, there were no miracles this time, with Lawson’s team falling 70–58, bringing an emotional end to the campaign for the Duke head coach and her senior players.

Speaking at the press conference, Lawson immediately turned her attention to her senior players, who concluded their journey with the Blue Devils in this Elite Eight defeat against the Bruins.

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“I don’t know that there’s a team that grew more than we did in the country from where we started to where we finished, and that is all because of our players, their belief, the trust in each other, and our staff. That’s hard to find, that’s rare. It’s rare to find players like this, and I’m very mindful of that,” Lawson said.

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Both Duke and UCLA were driven by the same motivation — to end their seniors’ journeys on a high note. While the Bruins, powered by Lauren Betts’ game-high 23 points, got the job done, Duke’s hopes slipped away. In the post-game press conference, Lawson didn’t hesitate to put the spotlight on her senior class, especially Ashlon Jackson and Taina Mair.

“So the sadness, of course, at this time of the year is when it’s your seniors’ final game and you know that you’re not going to get a chance to coach them again. That’s where it’s emotional, and that’s where it’s heavy. These two have changed our program. They’ve been the most influential class in our program since I’ve been here. They have changed the tide of this program.”

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Lawson’s assessment isn’t just driven by emotion, but rooted in years of performance. The senior class, led by players like Ashlon Jackson and Taina Mair, has been the backbone of the team’s success. Their accolades, including two ACC Tournament titles, one ACC regular-season title, and two Elite Eight appearances, add immense weight to their legacy.

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Even this season, it was the seniors, Jackson and Mair, who rallied around sophomore Toby Fournier and steadied the ship after a tumultuous start that saw them lose six of their first nine games. Jackson averaged 11.2 points and 4.6 assists, while Mair put up 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, playing a key role alongside Fournier, who led the team in scoring. But in a game that could have truly solidified their stature, Duke ran into a grueling matchup against No. 1 seed UCLA.

Furthermore, it wasn’t just the loss that would prick the Blue Devils. Lawson’s team gave away a 10-point lead they had built in a first half where they looked firmly dominant, and the Bruins were nowhere to be found. Duke scored an impressive 39 points by the time the halftime buzzer went off. With 12 points and 3 assists, Mair kept the offense going smoothly for the Blue Devils.

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Imago CHESTNUT HILL, MA – FEBRUARY 09: Duke Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson looks on during a women s college basketball game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Boston College Eagles on February 9, 2023, at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA. Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 09 Womens Duke at Boston College Icon23020965

But as soon as the Bruins tightened their defense in the second half, the Blue Devils lost their momentum. Lawson’s team gave the ball away too often while also failing to convert in the paint. They were also outrebounded 38–26 by the Bruins’ physicality. Moreover, their cold shooting in stretches didn’t help their cause either.

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The Bruins defended impressively well in the half-court, allowing just 1-of-13 from deep, while Lauren Betts anchored the paint, limiting the Blue Devils to 39% shooting from the field. All of these factors combined to hand Kara Lawson and Duke a defeat that went beyond the box score.

Senior Ashlon Jackson and Taina Mair Heap Praise On Kara Lawson for Her Support Across Four Years

While Kara Lawson had a lot to talk about her departing senior players in the press conference, they also didn’t hesitate to express their admiration for their head coach. After all, Lawson has been their mentor for all these years. While Ashlon Jackson spent her entire career at Duke, it was Lawson who landed Taina Mair from Boston College in her sophomore year.

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And as it turned out, Mair had some of her best years in the Blue Devils program, with her career season coming in her senior season. “I mean, she’s the best of the best. She’s like the best coach I’ve ever had in my life. Somebody who gave me tough love. I mean, she loved me, she supported me, and she kept a heart on me. And that’s what I needed to be the player and person that I am today,” Mair said of Lawson.

“I’m extremely blessed to have a Kara Lawson in my life. I’m just extremely grateful for her, like she said, I’ll be able to call her anytime that I want to,” Jackson added in the press conference.

While these praises carry emotional weight for Lawson and reflect the bond she shares with her players, the road ahead will be immensely tough for the Duke head coach. For context, five of the current 13 players on Duke’s roster have played their final season on the team this year. The immediate task of Lawson in the offseason will be to find some top talent to replace the likes of Jackson and Mair.

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Toby Fournier, Duke’s scoring leader this season, will, of course, be the center of the team formation moving into next season. But it will be up to Lawson to find suitable players either through the transfer portal or by landing recruits. All in all, it seems to be a busy offseason for Duke and head coach Lawson as they navigate the challenges of the post-Ashlon Jackson and Taina Mair era in the Blue Devils.