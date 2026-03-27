Kara Lawson Refuses To Entertain Flau’jae Johnson Question Ahead of LSU Sweet 16 Clash

Long-simmering history between Duke coach Kara Lawson and LSU star Flau’jae Johnson has fans clenching their teeth ahead of the teams’ Sweet 16 matchup, and Lawson wants no part of the discussion.

Ahead of the matchup, Lawson was asked about her experience coaching Johnson during their time together with Team USA over the summer and specifically how she helped the LSU star navigate limited minutes.

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Her response? Short, firm, and final.

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“I think I answered that back in December. You can go and look at those comments. Thank you,” she said.

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To understand why she said what she said, we have to go back to December, when Duke fell to LSU 93–77.

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After the win, the Tigers’ head coach, Kim Mulkey, revealed that Flau’jae Johnson “didn’t have a good experience” playing under Lawson during their time together. But that was not all. She even went a step further and claimed that the LSU star guard “lost a lot of confidence” because of that stretch. So suddenly, there was history.

However, when reporters asked Lawson about those comments back then, she kept her response measured and team-focused.

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“My experience was a good one. Not just coaching Flau’jae, but coaching all the players… our college players did an incredible job… and were able to win the gold.”

The summer that sparked it all

To understand the full picture of how things got here, now we have to rewind to the summer, when Flau’jae Johnson was part of a loaded Team USA roster, playing under Kara Lawson on an international stage.

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On paper, everything looked like the perfect setup. Elite young talent. A short training window. And a clear goal, win gold at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.

But once the games began, the beef between them started to take shape.

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Johnson found herself coming off the bench more often than not, rotating behind guards like Mikayla Blakes, Hannah Hidalgo, and Olivia Miles. And while that kind of competition is expected on a USA roster, the shift became more noticeable as the tournament progressed.

In the quarterfinals, Johnson played around 20 minutes. Enough to find a rhythm, make plays, and stay involved, right? But then came the sharper turn. Her minutes dropped to just three in the semifinals and then three again in the finals. So just like that, her role went from a contributor to a situational piece.

From Lawson’s perspective, it was all about building a team that could win quickly. And to be fair, it worked. Team USA walked away with gold. But on an individual level, that kind of experience can be tough to process, especially for a player like Flau’jae Johnson, who thrives on rhythm, confidence, and presence.

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That’s the part Kim Mulkey later pointed to when she talked about her player having a bad experience. However, Coach Mulkey had multiple conversations with her guard to remind her to reset and to trust her game again by not letting the summer define her.

That’s why, when Johnson drilled a fourth-quarter three to lead the Tigers to a win over the Blue Devils back in December, she locked eyes with Lawson.

And that’s what makes this upcoming clash feel bigger than just another tournament game. Because while one side has already acknowledged the past, the other has made it clear, it’s staying right where it belongs.

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Flau’jae Johnson at the center as LSU eyes another March statement

As the LSU Tigers and Duke Blue Devils get set to clash in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, all signs point toward another daunting battle. With the game scheduled at Sacramento on March 27th, the Tigers enter the matchup riding yet another dominant postseason run under Mulkey, built on a clear identity.

Imago Jan 19, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson (4) shakes hands while being introduced before a game against the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

“Defense and rebounding, you never let up. You have to constantly make that a priority in your program, and every day we’re constantly showing them more of that than offense,” Mulkey said as per SI. “Their offensive skills, they usually come to you with that, you just don’t screw it up as a coach. You run some plays that are conducive to what they do well. But defensive rebounding, we’ve got to all be on the same page there.”

Now, because of that approach, LSU leads the nation in scoring offense (95.3 points per game), while dominating in rebound margin and bench production.

But beyond the system and stats, Flau’jae Johnson, who is averaging 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, remains a key piece in how this game could unfold.

After her statement performance against Duke earlier this season, she will now return with more confidence and perhaps a little extra edge.

So for Duke, slowing her down will be just as important as containing LSU’s high-powered offense. And with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line, every possession and every moment will carry weight.