Kate Martin Breaks Silence on Paige Bueckers’ 25 Point Surge in Vinyl Loss

The game was slipping away, and everyone in the building could feel it. Breeze BC was already chasing from behind, the margin wide enough to drain urgency from most rotations. Still, one decision late revealed where the trust inside the locker room truly sits. That decision belonged to Kate Martin, and it centered on Paige Bueckers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During Breeze BC’s 81–66 loss to Vinyl BC, Martin was ready to check in for Bueckers during the fourth quarter. Instead, she stayed seated and let the possession ride.

“Yeah, I was going to go in for her, and then I just sat right back down because when she’s ready to take over a game, she has that ability,” Martin said after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained why she was comfortable deferring. “I was happy that she kept shooting it. Her midrange wasn’t going in the first half, and she stuck with it. That’s what good shooters do. She’s just an excellent basketball player.”

That choice did not change the outcome. However, it clarified the hierarchy. When Breeze needs offense, the ball belongs with Bueckers.

The numbers supported Martin’s decision. Despite the lopsided final score, Bueckers finished with 25 points on 9-of-20 shooting. She went 3-of-5 from three, 3-of-3 at the line, and added eight rebounds with seven assists. Most importantly, she scored 13 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

By then, Breeze was already buried by a 20-point halftime deficit. Vinyl led 50–30 at the break and extended that edge to 70–49 after three quarters. Still, Bueckers kept attacking, adjusting her shot selection and forcing defenders to react.

The stretch was not about a comeback. It was about accountability, and Martin noticed. While Bueckers surged late, the damage had already been done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Vinyl’s offense controlled the game from the opening tip. Rhyne Howard led all scorers with 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting, repeatedly punishing Breeze on the perimeter. Dearica Hamby added 21 points and kept the pressure steady inside.

Breeze’s defensive issues showed early and never stabilized. The second-half push came too late, even though Breeze outscored Vinyl in the fourth quarter. The momentum came far too late to change the result.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bueckers Remains Perfect at the Free-Throw Line

Even in defeat, Bueckers left the night with more than just points. She remains perfect in Unrivaled’s free-throw challenge, which awards $50,000 to the league’s top shooter after the early-season window. Through four games, Bueckers has made all 11 of her free throws, the most attempts without a miss in the league

The format favors her style. In three-on-three space, defenders foul when she attacks downhill, and she consistently converts. That efficiency mirrors her first WNBA season, when she shot 88.8 percent from the line and ranked among the league leaders in fouls drawn.

Others remain flawless as well. Azura Stevens, Jordin Canada, and Veronica Burton are all 5-for-5. Still, Bueckers’ volume gives her control of the race heading into Breeze’s final matchup against the Mist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago IMAGN

The loss to Vinyl exposed Breeze’s defensive gaps and slow starts. At the same time, it reinforced something internally. When the game tilts, Breeze turns to Bueckers. Martin’s choice to stay on the bench was not symbolic. It was practical. The result did not change. The message did. Bueckers is the closer, even in losses, and Breeze is comfortable living with that reality as the Unrivaled season continues.