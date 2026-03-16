Kelvin Sampson’s Houston Projected to Land Crucial Edge Before Selection Sunday Announcement

Kelvin Sampson’s Houston may have missed out on an automatic bid after losing the Big 12 championship. But their season résumé appears strong enough that it is still almost certain to receive an at-large invitation to the NCAA Tournament.

In fact, the projections go beyond just making the field. According to Seth Davis, Houston will be the 2-seed in the South, which gives them a bit of home-court advantage. Being the No. 2 seed in the South carries a significance that goes well beyond seeding alone. The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds for the South Region are scheduled to be held at the Toyota Center in Houston, which means the Cougars could play the most critical games of their tournament run in their own city, and in front of their own fans.

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And of course, there is no rule standing in the way of that happening. NCAA regulations typically prohibit a host school from playing at its own tournament site. But in this case, Rice University is the official host for the South Regional, not Houston. That technicality opens the door for the Cougars to play at the Toyota Center without any eligibility concerns.

Houston entered the 2026 postseason as one of the most dominant teams in the country. They finished their regular season with a 28-6 overall record and a 14-4 mark in Big 12 play. Their Big 12 Tournament run only added to that case. As the No. 2 seed, Houston received a bye to the quarterfinals in Kansas City, where they held off a late BYU surge to advance 73-66. The semifinal against Kansas was their most emphatic statement of all, a 69-47 demolition. But then their championship game against Arizona told a different story, ending in a painful 79-74 loss.

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But one thing the loss did not do was diminish what Kelvin Sampson‘s team has built this season. Last year, they won the Big 12 Conference but fell short on the biggest stage, losing the NCAA Championship to the Florida Gators. This time around, with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight potentially taking place in their own city, maybe they’ll make the final once again. And maybe this season, the script flips. A loss in the Big 12 final, and a win where it matters most, in the national championship.

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Why Kelvin Sampson’s Houston Could Go All the Way in the 2026 NCAA Tournament

The NCAA National Championship remains the one major title that has eluded Kelvin Sampson in his collegiate head coaching career. He took the Oklahoma Sooners to the Final Four in 2002. He did it again with the Houston Cougars in 2021. And last season, he got to the national championship game, only to fall agonizingly short to Florida (65-63).

This season, Houston may finally be in a position to go all the way, and one major reason why is Kingston Flemings. Historically, Sampson’s teams have been criticized for lacking an elite offensive closer. Flemings has silenced that argument. The freshman point guard, with an average of 16.4 ppg, led with 21 points in the semifinal rout of Kansas. Paired with Joseph Tugler, who scored a career-high 20 points in the Big 12 Final, and the reliable Chris Cenac Jr., Houston finally has the offensive balance to complement its championship-level defense.

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And what a defense it is. Houston is anchored by the nation’s second-best scoring defense, which allowed just 62.9 points per game. And in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals, they held Kansas, the 14th-ranked team in the country, to just 47 points and 24.6% shooting from the field, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the history of the Big 12 tournament.

But perhaps the most unique advantage Houston brings to this tournament is one that has nothing to do with their play or performance on the court. As a team projected as a No. 2 seed in the South, the most critical games of their tournament run could be played in front of a partisan home crowd. This is an advantage that very few high seeds ever get to enjoy in March.

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So, with a defense that suffocates, a closer who delivers and potentially, a home crowd behind them at the most important moment, the only thing missing from Kelvin Sampson’s résumé could finally be within reach.