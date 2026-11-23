When KenPom’s projection landed Friday, it didn’t just predict losses — it quantified how far Kentucky had fallen. Kentucky was yet to recover from the embarrassing meltdown against Indiana when the analytics threw a brutal reality check for their next 18 games. In its bleak projection for the Wildcats, KenPom projections show Mark Pope’s team barely winning games, and now, this has become the biggest headline surrounding the team.

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On Friday, Pope’s team held a 2-point lead in the first half against Indiana. However, their offense, which has still shown life so far, collapsed in the second half. The Hoosiers outscored them 45-29 in the second half, marking the second defeat, 90-76, in the last four games. After the loss, ESPN’s College Basketball Insider Jeff Borzello posted KenPom’s projection for Kentucky’s next 18 games. It was brutal.

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According to KenPom’s latest projection, the Wildcats were projected to lose 17 of their next 18 games. 17 of 18! The one projected win was against South Carolina, a team that holds a 5-0 record so far this season. The projection predicts that the program will lose 8 of its 9 games at home, and that allows some room for possible refutation.

Kentucky will likely win more than one game in its next 17 contests, perhaps a lot more than just one. However, the projection is largely a reflection of how dysfunctional the team has played this season. KenPom’s numbers are certainly projections in a sport where the outcome is never fixed. In 2019, Bleacher Report analyzed KenPom’s predictions through the second half of February.

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“Using KenPom to pick games is only marginally more effective than flipping a coin,” BR concluded.

However, given how Ken Pomeroy uses every minute statistical detail from the game to predict the outcome, it is a strong reflection of how bad the Wildcats have played this season.

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When the season started, Pope’s team was ranked No. 26 in the preseason rankings. The hope was certainly big for them. However, the first few games have pushed them far lower in the ranking. First, Kentucky suffered a massive 20-point loss to Kansas.

Just when the loss started to seem normal, they almost lost to Northern Arizona before winning 78-77, thanks to Alex Wilkins’ clutch 3-pointer with less than three seconds remaining in the game. Kentucky was favored by 30 points, and what Mark Pope said after the game was simply unfortunate.

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“Well, I hope everybody in Rupp had fun. … It’s pretty entertaining if not well-executed. It’s really entertaining,” he told reporters. “I think this will be a fun team to follow. With one exception, they’re finding ways to win games.”

After almost losing the game to a team that had entered as heavy underdogs just after a 20-point loss, Pope’s comments did not just miss the mark, but seemed like he was looking to hide his team’s poor performance.

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Right after narrowly escaping the loss, the Wildcats slipped outside the ranks of top-50 teams. They showed life in their next game, which was scheduled against Grambling. Kentucky won the game 88-59 before embarrassing themselves against Indiana on Friday.

After the loss to Indiana, their ranking further slipped and now remains No. 63. Offense hasn’t been Kentucky’s bigger issue in Pope’s era. In his first season, the Wildcats struggled on the defensive end. Last season, per teamrankings.com, they were ranked 121st in adjusted defense, and now they are ranked 131st while maintaining No. 24 in offense.

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Pope is already under fire from fans. In the 78-77 win, fans chanted, calling for his firing. Pope is himself a Wildcats legend and he knows the standard Kentucky basketball is held to. So far, they are far below expectations. If he is not able to bring his team back to winning basketball, serious questions will be raised about any decision to let him continue coaching the program. He took over Kentucky’s coaching in 2024.