Kentucky Vs Florida (Mar 7): Odds, Prediction, Injury Reports, Expected Line-Up and More

It’s a tale of two teams heading in opposite directions. As the Florida Gators look to extend a dominant 10-game winning streak, a struggling Kentucky squad sees a final chance on Senior Day to salvage momentum before the SEC Tournament.

Fans will expect another tense matchup at Rupp Arena in Kentucky as the Wildcats host SEC leaders, the Florida Gators, on Saturday.

Mark Pope’s men have fallen out of the AP poll rankings and will look at the Florida game to generate momentum ahead of the SEC Tournament. It is Senior Day at Rupp Arena for the Kentucky players, and fans hope the game will be an eventful affair for the Wildcats.

For the Florida Gators, the Saturday trip to Kentucky is an opportunity to display their progress, especially at an arena where they have found little success.

Kentucky vs. Florida: Where to Watch

When: Saturday, March 7

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

Time: 4 PM ET

Network: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Florida: Injury Reports

Kentucky: Kam Williams, Jayden Quaintance, Jaland Lowe (out)

Florida: Thomas Haugh (probable)

Kam Williams has returned to practice, but this game comes too soon for him. Jayden Quaintance and Jaland Lowe remain sidelined for the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Florida Gators have listed key shooter Thomas Haugh as probable, but the 22-year-old is likely to feature against the Wildcats.

Kentucky vs. Florida: Probable Lineups

Kentucky: Andrija Jelavic, Malachi Moreno, Collin Chandler, Denzel Aberdeen, Otega Oweh

Florida: Xaivian Lee, Boogie Fland, Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh, Rueben Chinyelu

Prediction: Can Kentucky inflict a rare defeat on Florida before the SEC Tournament?

Florida is on a 10-game winning streak and has wrapped up the regular-season SEC title. Polymarket suggests the in-form Gators are heavy favorites to win on Saturday.

While Rupp Arena has always been a tough trip for the Gators, a win here would cap off the regular season on a high note and build momentum ahead of the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

Mark Pope has somewhat salvaged the Kentucky season, and an upset win over Florida would resemble the progress the team has made, despite a recent run of disappointing results. The Wildcats will rely heavily on Otega Oweh to dominate the paint, whereas the Gators will hope Xaivian Lee can repeat his heroics in their last win over Kentucky.

Florida’s ball movement will pose a great threat to Kentucky, and Mark Pope’s men will have to fare much better in rebounding and second-chance points if they are to upset Todd Golden & co.

The game is likely to be a high-scoring affair, with both teams averaging over 160 points combined in their respective last 10 games. However, Kentucky is likely to fall short again, as the odds suggest.