Kentucky vs Vanderbilt (Feb 28): Odds, Prediction, Injury Reports, Expected Line-Up and More

With the SEC Standings remaining close, every result can have a significant effect. The Kentucky Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores will look for a crucial win to improve their SEC Tournament seeding as the two teams take the court at Rupp Arena on Saturday.

Mark Pope’s efforts to revive the Kentucky Wildcats’ season have hit a snag recently, after 3 losses in their last 4 games. This woeful run has undone the progress they had made in getting back into contention. Their 9-6 record against conference teams sees them reeling in the middle of the SEC pack.

And while Vanderbilt has had a much better season, with the 25th-ranked team winning 22 of its 28 games so far, the Commodores have an identical conference record to Kentucky. In fact, both teams have won exactly 6 of their last 10 respective games.

The Wildcats will remember their 25-point blowout loss at Vanderbilt and will be eager to exact revenge while also moving up the SEC Standings.

The spotlight will be on Otega Oweh and Tyler Tanner, the leading scorers for their respective sides. However, Kentucky will have to be wary of Tyler Nickel’s production from behind the arc. For Vanderbilt, Denzel Aberdeen’s recent leap in overall contribution will present a potent threat.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: Where to Watch

When: Saturday, February 28

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

Time: 1 PM CT

Network: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: Injury Reports

Kentucky: Kam Williams, Jayden Quaintance, Jaland Lowe

Vanderbilt: Frankie Collins, Mike James (doubtful)

Kam Williams, Jayden Quaintance, and Jaland Lowe remain sidelined for the Kentucky Wildcats. But there is a positive update regarding Kam Williams. The sophomore guard is out of a walking boot and could recover before the end of the season.

For Vanderbilt, Frankie Collins is out of the game at Rupp Arena, along with reserve guard Mike James, whose status remains uncertain.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: Probable Lineups

Kentucky: Andrija Jelavic, Malachi Moreno, Collin Chandler, Denzel Aberdeen, Otega Oweh

Vanderbilt: Jalen Washington, AK Okereke, Devin McGlockton, Tyler Nickel, Tyler Tanner

Prediction: Can Vanderbilt overcome Kentucky’s challenge?

Polymarket odds point to a close game at Rupp Arena, with the Kentucky Wildcats having the slightest edge over the visiting Commodores. The slightly favorable odds reflect Kentucky’s home record. Despite the unimpressive 19-10 overall record, Kentucky has won 14 of its 19 home games so far this season.

A lot will depend on Vanderbilt’s outside shooting efficiency. The Kentucky Wildcats have been prone to giving open looks from behind the arc, and the Commodores will rely on Tyler Nickel to punish them accordingly. The battle in the paint will also be an intriguing watch, as Kentucky’s rebounding ability has been a primary determinant of its results.

With both teams allowing a similar amount of points on average this season, the game might boil down to individual heroics and Kentucky’s ability, or lack thereof, to start the game well.