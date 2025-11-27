Jayden Quaintance Draws Major NBA Attention as Kentucky Provides Injury Update

Ever since the beginning of the 2025 season, fans have been anxiously waiting for Jayden Quaintance. And finally, it looks like the Wildcats would get their premier defensive piece back soon. But, even as Kentucky monitors his recovery, something bigger is happening around the 18-year-old rising star.

Despite rehabbing from an ACL tear, NBA scouts aren’t just watching him; they’re circling. Just last week, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo and Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman both ranked him in their updated 2026 mock drafts. ESPN placed him at No. 9 to the Memphis Grizzlies, while Bleacher Report projected him at No. 8 to the Oklahoma City Thunder via the Clippers.

“Optimistically, he projects as a vertical spacer and lob threat who can also anchor a team defensively, but he’s not a good outside shooter nor super skilled for a 5-man, likely creating some limitations on how he might be used on offense,…NBA teams are eager to see him retake the floor to get a better feel for his readiness and upside,” Woo wrote.

Well, that’s huge. Especially with so many talented freshmen rising early in the 2025–26 season, and Kentucky’s star is yet to make his debut for the Cats. But he’s got the spark.

Quaintance showed true defensive star potential. As a 17-year-old at Arizona State, he averaged 9.4 points and 7.9 rebounds. That earned him spots on both the Big 12 All-Defensive Team and the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. While that’s enough to place him high in projections, cherry on top of the cake appears to be his early progress.

According to the latest update from Mark Pope, the staff has eased Quaintance into controlled 3-on-3 sessions as part of his return-to-contact protocol.

“We’re in a staff meeting talking about doing 3-on-3 drills, but just a snap-punch drill, and including JQ,” Pope said during his Monday radio show. “There’s still a safety protocol with him in anything close to live action. He’ll be going against our GAs.”

That’s a positive sign. While there’s no official timeline, once he’s cleared for 5-on-5 action, we’ll get a better sense of his potential debut date for the Wildcats. After all, he’s needed too, since the Cats are struggling without a defensive playmaker.

In their two competitive games against Michigan State and Louisville, they allowed an average of 89 points. These struggles are particularly notable given the Cats entered this year as a top-10 team with strong pieces

But the one thing they haven’t had is health and chemistry. Both Quaintance and Jaland Lowe have been out. However, it won’t be the same for long as both players are progressing. Notably, injured point guard Jaland Lowe missed the last three games with a shoulder issue, but he still participated in non-contact drills.

“He’s making progress… it’ll continue to be a day-to-day scenario,” the staff shared. And until the two return, the rest of the squad is giving their all.

What to Expect Next?

Pope knows the upcoming stretch won’t be easy. So he’s pushing his team hard every day. Monday was no exception. The team practiced for nearly three hours and added film study and prep work.

“We were just knocking on the door of three hours,” Pope said after practice. “That’s not including film and all the prep. If you ask the players, they might say they preferred some of the other practices we’ve had, but I think we’re making progress. We’re digging in. And it’s a great time for us. This little stretch is a really important growth period, and we’re trying to take advantage of it.”

And honestly, they need it. Kentucky fell behind early and never recovered against two ranked teams. They trailed by 20 in a 96–88 loss to No. 6 Louisville and by 24 in an 83–66 loss to No. 18 Michigan State. In their latest game, they shot just 35% and were outrebounded 42–28, indicating a re-evaluation is definitely needed.

Especially since their next opponent is Tennessee Tech, coached by former Kentucky star John Pelphrey, the opponent already views this matchup as a measuring stick for his own squad. So, a heads-up can work wonders!