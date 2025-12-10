Kevin Young’s BYU Makes History after Rob Wright Caps Record Comeback vs. Clemson

How much has the BYU men’s basketball program grown since Kevin Young replaced Mark Pope in 2024? Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden gave us the answer. Under the bright lights of the Jimmy V Classic, the No. 10 Cougars faced Clemson — and Robert Wright III’s buzzer-beater felt like a moment that could redefine the entire program.

The sophomore guard buried an off-balance three over two Clemson defenders at the horn, sealing No. 10 BYU’s come-from-behind 67–64 win. It wasn’t just a game-winner — it completed the largest second-half comeback in BYU history.

With 6:59 left in the first half, BYU and Clemson were tied at 22. Then everything fell apart for coach Kevin Young and his team. The Tigers exploded on a 21–0 run, while the Cougars couldn’t buy a bucket. BYU went into halftime trailing 43–22, completely out of rhythm. And when Clemson pushed the lead to 22 in the opening minute of the second half, it looked like the game was slipping away for good.

But that’s when the Cougars finally came to life.

