Lauren Betts Steps In As Sienna’s Moment With Chicago Sky Vet Draws WNBA Attention

Sienna Betts found herself in quite an embarrassing situation during one of her TikTok live sessions when she misunderstood a comment from a user. The comment in question, “I can see Sienna being a mini Kia Nurse,” confused the 6’4″ UCLA forward, who misjudged it as being compared with a Kia car.

“You know that car, it’s that ugly little green thi..,” she went off about feeling a little disrespected, but before it could have gotten any more embarrassing, older sis came to the rescue. “Kia Nurse is a basketball player,” interjected Lauren Betts, drawing Sienna’s attention to the Chicago Sky basketball player, which led to a lot of guffaws and giggles.

It was quite fresh seeing these two sisters having a laugh and letting their hair down for once cause when they are on court, they only mean business. Lauren Betts has had a phenomenal season for the UCLA Bruins, averaging 15.2 points, 3.1 assists, and a 58.7 FG%.

She has been one of the standouts for her team along with Kiki Rice (15.3 points), Gabriela Jaquez (14.9 points), and Gianna Kneepkens (14.3 points). Lauren has been instrumental behind the team’s 11-1 record in the season so far.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball 2023: Florida State vs UCLA DEC 10 December 10, 2023: UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts 51 shoots a free throw during an NCAA womenÃ s basketball game in the Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame WomenÃ s Showcase between the Florida State Seminoles and the UCLA Bruins at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Erica Denhoff/CSM Credit Image: Erica Denhoff/Cal Media Uncasville Connecticut United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231210_zma_c04_185.jpg EricaxDenhoffx csmphotothree210429

Sienna, on the other hand, came back into the squad after a long lay-off as she was nursing a lower left leg injury sustained during preseason practice. She has merely played 2 games this season, spending a total of 12.5 minutes on court, and has averaged 9.5 points. UCLA has a big game lined up on December 29th when they pay a visit to Value City Arena in Columbus to go head-to-head against Ohio.

So, letting off steam and partaking in some fun-filled activity while off court is the best possible way to unwind and relax when you have a busy season ahead. The viral TikTok moment between Sienna and Lauren Betts created quite a buzz, and the comment section too lit up with some fun comments.

Fans Make Quirky Comments About Sienna Betts’ Honest Blunder

Instagram lit up with fun comments the moment Sienna had a “Kia Nurse” mishap, and the comments came in flooding.”I don’t who who should be more embarrassed….Kia the car manufacturer or Kia Nurse 😂😂😂,” came a sharp reply, astounded to know that a basketball player and a car company could get mixed up in such a fashion.

For the record, Kia Nurse is a basketball player for the Chicago Sky and a WNBA All-Star (2019) and two-time WNBL Champion (2019, 2020).

The nurse has been part of some of the big teams in the WNBA during her basketball career, including the New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury, and Seattle Storm, among others. As such, her name should not come across as unfamiliar to a fellow basketball player, which created a brain-freeze moment for Sienna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B/R W Sports (@brwsports)

“Mini is also a weird term considering she’s about 5 inches taller than Kia Nurse,” was another smart reply, who was quick to point out that there is no possibility of Sienna being a mini Kia Nurse, as she is way taller than the Canadian basketball player. While Nurse stands at 6’0″ feet, Sienna is 6’4″ inches tall. The comparison simply doesn’t add up.

“Thank God for older siblings 😂🤣,” commented another on how Lauren Betts had saved her sister from further mortification. Everybody knows how close the Betts sisters are and that was evident when Sienna made her long-awaited debut for the UCLA Bruins against Cal Poly.

“I was just so happy to be on the court with her. She’s just done a lot of work, and I know that this process hasn’t been easy, but to just have that moment with her, I mean, like, this is something that we’ve kind of grown up just dreaming about,” came the proud voice of a proud elder sister as the younger sibling spent 10 minutes on court scoring 5 points.

The match also ended on a good note as the Bruins overwhelmed Cal Poly 115-28. So the journey together has started on a sweet note for the Betts siblings; now we simply await destiny to see where the roads take these sisters on their respective journeys in the WNBA world.