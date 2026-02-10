Kim Barnes Arico Finds a Silver Lining in Michigan’s Close Loss to UCLA – Reports

The margins were incredibly fine between the Michigan Wolverines and the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night. The result did not matter in the end, as each side had plenty to take away. The Wolverines lost to No. 2 UCLA by three points. Coach Kim Barnes Arico’s team showed that they can compete with players who are good enough to make it to the Final Four.

Barnes Arico saw all the positives after the loss and reflected only on the takeaways. “We lost by three,” said Kim Barnes Arico. “I don’t know if anybody else has played them that tight.”

The Wolverines had already lost to Connecticut and Vanderbilt by three points this season, which is a pattern of close games against top teams. Despite the coach taking the positives, the team will be focused on turning these games into wins.

Unlike Michigan’s other close losses, this came against a top-2 team. Mila Holloway and Brooke Quarles Daniels kept the Wolverines’ offense moving while they showed they could defend at an elite level. With an 11-2 record in the Big Ten, Michigan showed UCLA on a neutral court. Hence, the coach found the perfect silver lining, showing Michigan can compete with anyone.

Cori Close praises Kim Barnes Arico’s Michigan team after a narrow escape

Michigan saw the bright side of losing by three points, but UCLA coach Cori Close was just as impressed with what Barnes Arico had built in Ann Arbor. Close’s view of the game showed that she really respected her opponent’s program. This is a big compliment coming from a coach whose team is at the top of the national rankings.

Close didn’t downplay what Michigan did well on defense. “I just have so much respect for her teams, the way they compete, their toughness, the way they execute. Tremendous respect for how they competed against us tonight,” Close said, directly admiring Barnes Arico’s coaching and the growth of the players.

Close went on to confirm the overall direction of Michigan’s program. “Michigan’s a really good team. They play with great purpose. And they know what they’re looking for, and they gave us all we could handle. So credit to them in that. They made us better,” she explained.

Both teams look ahead as the relentless fixture run arrives. On Thursday, Michigan travels to Northwestern, and on Sunday, they host Michigan State in a rematch of their exciting overtime win. UCLA, on the other hand, is going to Michigan State on Wednesday night to try to keep the momentum going after the close call.