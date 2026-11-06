Kim Caldwell Addresses Freshmen’s ‘Loyalty’ As Lady Vols Make a Shaky Start to their Fresh NCAA Season

On Monday, making her collegiate debut against Duquesne, Gabby Minus became the 25th freshman in Lady Vols program history to enter the starting lineup in her first game. She contributed to the victory with an efficient performance, tallying 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists without committing a turnover. So, despite six different players scoring in double digits for the Lady Vols in their 109-62 win over Duquesne at the Thompson-Boling Arena at the Food City Center, for coach Kim Caldwell, the performance of Minus stood out as she shared her thoughts on the freshman with “a very bright future.”

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“I was so happy you guys got to see that version of Gabby. That’s who she is.

So she is. We’re gonna see some freshman mistakes out of her, but I’m gonna live with it. I’m gonna rock with her. She was loyal to this program, and she stayed true. She was consistent from the day she said she wanted to be a Lady Vol. She’s been consistent in practice every single day since she’s been here,” Caldwell said.

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“You know what you’re gonna get from Gabby, and you’re gonna get some freshman mistakes. She’s gonna look you in the eye. She’s gonna adjust.

She’s gonna learn, and she’s gonna go out there, and she’s gonna make the right shot, get to the rim, go get offensive rebounds, keep her man in front of her, and that young lady has a very, very bright future when you think she has four years left.”

After admitting to Caldwell in their previous exhibition game that she felt “nervous,” this was a strong outing from Minus, who looked confident in her game this time around. Despite the nerves, Minus finished strongly in the game against Florida A&M as well, logging 12 points.

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In this win over Duquesne, demonstrating offensive depth, Kaylene Smikle registered a game-high 31 points, securing 23 by halftime, while Rylie Theuerkauf added 13, Jada Eads added 12, Aaliyah Moore added 11, and Naomi White added 11 points.

Tennessee recorded its second-highest season-opening total in program history, behind only a 112-point showing against Stetson in 1989. The team overcame rotational lapses during the game to produce this lopsided win.

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Also, Tennessee’s defense forced 27 turnovers against Duquesne. Capitalizing on those extra possessions early, the Lady Vols converted nine first-quarter turnovers into 11 points.

Despite the high turnover volume, Duquesne consistently generated uncontested shot attempts by exploiting Tennessee’s delayed defense and slow closeouts on passes. Benefiting from this perimeter spacing, Carla Viegas frequently shot unguarded, going 7-for-18 from the three-point range to finish with 24 points.

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However, Coach Caldwell believes this team will eventually figure out the right way as the season progresses, given how they operate.

“This is a selfless group,” Caldwell said. “They’re a relentless group. They’re a hardworking group. They’re a fun group to be around, but they are a selfless group, and they want to win. They want to make the right play. They want to score, and it doesn’t matter who it comes from. It matters that the ball goes in. That’s what makes them so fun to coach, and I think that’s what’s going to make them fun for you guys to watch.”

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Apart from Minus, there was one player who showed she could operate at the highest level.

Kaylene Smikle Impressive In The Victory

Kaylene Smikle made her intentions clear right at the outset. She opened the game with a 17-point first quarter, shooting 5-for-5 from beyond the arc. Displaying a mix of perimeter shooting, drives to the basket, and pull-up jumpers, she finished with a game-high 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

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What impressed Coach Caldwell was not Smikle’s high tally, but her ability to make the right judgment in the moment.

“She wants to make the right play,” Caldwell said. “She doesn’t necessarily care about how many points she scored, but she wants to win.”

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For their next game, the Lady Vols and Eagles will tip off at 7 p.m. ET in the Physical Education Complex Arena (PEC Arena), with the broadcast carried by the MEAC Network.

This marks the second consecutive season the two programs have played, following Tennessee’s 88-35 victory in their inaugural meeting on Nov. 23, 2025, in Knoxville.