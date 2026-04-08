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Kim Caldwell Announces Tennessee’s Latest Hire After Losing Three Coaches in a Row

Olutayo Inioluwa Emmanuel

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Apr 8, 2026 | 2:42 AM EDT

HomeCollege Basketball

Kim Caldwell Announces Tennessee’s Latest Hire After Losing Three Coaches in a Row

Olutayo Inioluwa Emmanuel

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Apr 8, 2026 | 2:42 AM EDT

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Everything that could go wrong for Kim Caldwell and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers this offseason did. After ending the season on an eight-game losing streak, the team’s entire roster entered the transfer portal, leaving Caldwell with zero returning players. As if that’s not enough, she also faced a string of coaching departures as well.

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But with pressure mounting, Kim Caldwell is now deep in rebuild mode, starting with staffing decisions. Her latest move? Hiring Isoken Uzamere to serve as an assistant, replacing Roman Tubner, who was let go following the team’s below-par season.

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Kim Caldwell has described her as a highly regarded figure in the coaching profession, one who has consistently demonstrated the skill set and personal characteristics to be a valued contributor at her previous stops. “We are thrilled to welcome Isoken Uzamere to our staff,” she said.

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Uzamere arrives in Knoxville with a strong reputation across college basketball. She most recently spent four seasons at Georgia. There she worked under Katie Abrahamson-Henderson and played a key role in player development, recruiting, and scouting. And she did so well that she was one of the “50 Most Impactful High Major NCAA Division I Women’s Assistant Coaches” in 2023.

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Her résumé also includes impactful stints at UCF and Albany, where she contributed to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances and conference titles. 

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A week earlier, Kim Caldwell also brought in Bill Ferrara from Florida State as a replacement for Gabe Lazo, who departed the team for LSU and later UCF. And when you consider the kind of fast-paced offense that Caldwell favors, Ferrara actually seems like an appropriate addition.

As a veteran coach with nearly 20 years of experience, Ferrara has a reputation for developing high-powered, high-scoring offenses. In fact, while at Florida, as an assistant, he helped the Gators lead the SEC in scoring for the first time in program history.

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The scale of the rebuild is immense, as four-star freshman signee Gabby Minus is the only player currently on the roster for next season.

This is after No. 2 overall recruit Oliviyah Edwards decommitted from the program. Therefore, Kim Caldwell and her new assistants, Bill Ferrara and Isoken Uzamere, are tasked with recruiting an entire team from scratch.

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Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White Remains Confident in Kim Caldwell Amid Program Turmoil

The Lady Volunteers’ season unraveled completely, culminating in a 16-13 record after an eight-game losing streak sent them crashing out of the tournament in the First Round.

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For Kim Caldwell, this was the “worst year of my professional career.” But it even got worse after every player on the team headed for the door.

However, despite the nightmarish season, the Tennessee Volunteers have chosen to still throw their support behind coach Caldwell. According to the program’s athletic director, Danny White, Caldwell is still doing a great job. And as he puts it, he is “as confident in her as the day he hired her.” He is, in fact, even more confident after getting a chance to work closely with her and see how talented she is as a basketball mind and as a leader.

With the athletic department’s public backing, the pressure is now squarely on Caldwell and her new-look staff to build a competitive roster from the ground up.

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Olutayo Inioluwa Emmanuel

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Olutayo Inioluwa Emmanuel is a WNBA journalist at EssentiallySports, bringing a fan-first perspective to coverage of the Women's National Basketball Association. With prior experience reporting on high school sports, college basketball, and the National Basketball Association, he has developed a reputation for timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. His coverage spans match updates, breaking developments, player analysis, and roster moves, while also tracking the evolving dynamics shaping teams and athletes across the league.

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Pranav Venkatesh

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