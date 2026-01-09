Kim Caldwell Sounds Concern Over Key Weakness Despite Lady Vols’ 3–0 SEC Start

The No. 20-ranked Tennessee Lady Volunteers played against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in their latest conference game of the 2025-26 NCAA season and won 90-80. This win put them 3-0 in the conference series of the season, yet for head coach Kim Caldwell, there are still significant areas where her team must improve if they want to dominate the SEC.

“We know it’s a tough environment, and we know that you got a win on the road in the SEC. So, it was good to do that. Wasn’t really proud of the rebounding, but I thought we looked a lot better in a couple different categories, so that was good,” Caldwell said during the post-game interview.

“We were not going to rebound on offense, and then they were kind of collaborating on their end, and they were just pushing us under the basket and getting as many shots as they wanted,” she further added. “I mean that that’s a tough team. They hit a lot of tough shots tonight where they were guarded. So I think that defensively, our offense was okay. But defensively they, we just let them go on our run.”

Even with a perfect run in their conference so far, Caldwell’s concerns about Tennessee’s rebounding weren’t pulled from thin air. The Lady Vols have consistently struggled to control the glass, a rare sight for a program that aims to be one of the best programs in the country when it comes to rebounding.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2025: ETSU Vs Tennessee NOV 07 November 7, 2025: Kim Caldwell of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the NCAA basketball game between the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers at Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville TN Tim Gangloff/CSM Credit Image: Tim Gangloff/Cal Media Knoxville Tennessee United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251107_zma_c04_107.jpg TimxGangloffx csmphotothree439713

In their game against Auburn just a few days ago, Tennessee “didn’t even come close” to winning the rebound battle, leaving Caldwell frustrated with the lack of physicality and effort.

On the other hand, defensive lapses and mental meltdowns have also plagued the team. In several games, the Lady Vols surrendered big leads or allowed opponents to go on runs, as they did against Florida when a 17-point advantage nearly evaporated.

Turnovers have been a recurring issue; younger players on the roster are left to navigate fast-paced games without proper communication from the team’s veterans, and the consequences show up in games. Something that high-ranked teams in their non-conference series have taken advantage of very well. The Lady Vols currently sit at 11-3, with the three losses coming against the NC State Wolfpack, the No. 4 UCLA Bruins, and the No. 10 Louisville Cardinals.

Coach Kim Caldwell knows that talent can only carry the team so far. If Tennessee wants to remain competitive against the league’s elite, the Lady Vols must tighten up their rebounding, minimize turnovers, and maintain focus through every stretch of the game.

Kim Caldwell’s Volunteers vs. Bulldogs: Game Overview

Looking on the bright side, freshman Mia Pauldo stole the spotlight as the Lady Vols overcame a late surge from the Bulldogs to win at Humphrey Coliseum. Pauldo’s career-high 26 points, paired with Janiah Barker’s 18, gave the team the firepower they needed to hold off a relentless team.

Imago Morris Catholic’s Mya Pauldo (2) and Mia Pauldo (3) react after Mya nailed a three pointer at the buzzer in the Crusaders 69-56 win during the Morris County Tournament girls basketball semifinal game between Morris Catholic and Chatham at County College of Morris in Randolph, NJ on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Pauldo’s impressive night included making 8 of 12 shots and converting 8 of 9 free throws. In support, Talaysia Cooper and Zee Spearman also added 14 points each. However, Mississippi State outrebounded the Lady Vols 37-35, including 17 offensive boards. But even with the glass edge going to the Bulldogs, Tennessee maximized its possessions, converting at a high rate and shooting 46.7% from the field.

Their improved offensive efficiency was a direct result of adjustments Kim Caldwell emphasized in practice, from spacing to confidence driving to the rim.

“I came into this game thinking just be Mia, just be Mia tonight. Just be aggressive from the start and throughout the whole 40 minutes of the game. But it helps with my teammates trusting in me and moving without the ball, and it creates shots for me,” Pauldo said.

With the win, Tennessee improved to 11-3. The Lady Vols now turn their attention to Arkansas on Sunday, a matchup that will test whether the team can continue balancing explosive scoring with discipline and consistency in the conference’s toughest environments. ESPN gives the Lady Vols a 98.4% chance to win.