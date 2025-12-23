brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Basketball

Kim Caldwell’s Lady Vols Deliver Statement Response After Louisville Setback

ByAkash Das

Dec 22, 2025 | 9:54 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Basketball

Kim Caldwell’s Lady Vols Deliver Statement Response After Louisville Setback

ByAkash Das

Dec 22, 2025 | 9:54 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Ahead of the matchup against Louisville, Kim Caldwell warned her Lady Vols that careless turnovers would cost them against the Cardinals. Well, that warning came true. Tennessee coughed it up 17 times, which Louisville turned into 22 points, and the Cardinals cruised to a comfortable 89–65 win.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But Tennessee bounced back right away from that disappointment.

Heading into the Food City Center for their final game of the season, Kim Caldwell’s side were determined to right the wrongs from the last outing, and they did just that. Tennessee started slow but unleashed a monster second half to blow past the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 89–44 in Knoxville.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought we played harder tonight. I thought we shared the ball better,” Caldwell said after the win. “I’m happy with 19 assists. We were not very efficient around the rim, but our three looked a little bit better in the second half. I thought we responded well after a difficult first half.”

(This is a developing news…)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved