Kim Caldwell’s Tennessee Just Got One Thing To Smile About Amid Tough SEC Run

For a Tennessee program grinding through a tough SEC schedule, the future just got significantly brighter thanks to an honor bestowed upon its highest-rated signee in years. A program-changing talent with the ability to dunk since seventh grade is on her way to Knoxville, and her latest national honor serves as a powerful beacon of hope for a Tennessee team navigating a difficult SEC schedule.

As per the latest updates, five-star prospect Oliviyah Edwards, who committed to Tennessee back in September 2025, was officially named a 2026 McDonald’s All-American on Monday, giving the program a much-needed recruiting boost, as this is the second straight year Tennessee has signed a McDonald’s All-American after the Lady Vols freshmen Mia Pauldo, Deniya Prawl and Jaida Civil played in the game last year.

Now, the 6-foot-3 forward out of Tacoma, Washington, was selected as one of just 24 players nationwide for the prestigious showcase, which will be played on March 31 in Phoenix.

Edwards is ranked No. 2 in the 2026 class by ESPN, which makes her Tennessee’s highest-rated signee since Jordan Horston in 2019, and thanks to her ability to dunk since seventh grade and an amazing play-making style, her arrival is already being viewed as a potential program-changing addition.

“(Edwards will) be one that I think will be special to watch,” Kim Caldwell said back in November. “She’s a great kid. She wants to get better, she wants to win. She is selfless in every aspect of, ‘hey, we need to do what it takes to win’. And to do that at a young age, especially when she has had the attention and notoriety around her, it speaks volumes of her character.”

As one of the top recruits in the country, Edwards had the option to go to South Carolina, USC, LSU, Florida, or Washington. She even had official visits set up with South Carolina and LSU, but ended up committing to play under Caldwell even before she went for the visit.

“I chose the University of Tennessee because I felt welcomed from the very beginning,” she told ESPN. “The freshman class reached out and made me feel a part of the family right away. Most importantly, I love their style of play and the freedom it gives me on the court. This program has an amazing legacy, and I cannot wait to be a part of it.”

For Tennessee, Edwards represents hope and momentum for the upcoming years. But that long-term excitement comes at a time when the Lady Vols are still searching for consistency in the here and now.

Where Kim Caldwell’s Lady Vols Stand in a Grueling SEC Stretch

In her second season at the helm, Caldwell has done a great job in reshaping the Lady Vols’ identity. They are no longer a slow, inside-heavy team. Instead, the Lady Vols have become one of the most fast-paced and entertaining offenses in the country, thriving on tempo, depth, and perimeter shooting.

And that style has made the Lady Vols exhausting to play against.

While basketball has always been a team game, where efforts from every player matters, if we had to credit the success of this team to any one individual, it would be Talaysia Cooper. Cooper, who has become the engine of the team on both ends of the floor, leads the squad in scoring (14.3), assists (4.0), and steals (3.1).

On the other hand, Kim Caldwell’s freshman class has also delivered in a big way. Mia Pauldo, in particular, has looked every bit like the star Tennessee hoped for, providing consistent scoring punch and showing the kind of composure that usually takes a year or two to develop.

Behind them, the Lady Vols opened the SEC play with a 6–0 start, with key victories over the Florida Gators, the No. 21-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, and the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats.

However, the season hasn’t been without its fair share of setbacks. Out of 19 games overall the Lady Vols have played so far, they have lost 5 of them, with the most significant reality check coming in a lopsided loss to No. 1 UConn.

Against the Huskies, Tennessee’s high-pressure style was exposed when the shots stopped falling, as they shot just 38% from the field and 32% from three in a 30-point loss. Turnovers have also been a consistent issue for the Lady Vols as they average 15.4 TO per game.

Still, even through the ups and downs, Caldwell has shown clear signs of building the Tennessee program toward something bigger. And that’s where Edwards comes in. At a towering height with elite athleticism, she can thrive in a relentless full-court press, run the floor in transition, and stretch defenses with her face-up game. So, combining her talent with an already fast-paced system will give the program a chance to turn tough SEC battles into consistent wins in the upcoming year.

But the ongoing season is still far from over, and Kim Caldwell is more than capable of turning it in the Lady Vols’ favor.