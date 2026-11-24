A November 27 deadline threatened to pull Nya Robertson from Tennessee’s active roster just weeks into the 2026–27 season. For Kim Caldwell, that meant uncertainty over the availability of a fifth-year guard who had only recently returned to the rotation. A new Texas court order, signed a week before that deadline, has now reset Tennessee’s immediate roster outlook.

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On November 23, 2026, Cora Hall of the Knoxville News Sentinel reported, citing documents obtained by Knox News, that a McLennan County, Texas, court signed a new order on November 20 in Nya Robertson’s ongoing NCAA eligibility dispute. Addressing why athletes already inside their 2026–27 seasons required immediate protection ahead of trial, the court order stated:

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“Those opportunities are time-sensitive and cannot be restored after the season or adequately compensated by damages. The Court further finds that temporary injunctive relief is necessary to preserve Additional Intervenor Plaintiffs’ ability to obtain meaningful relief pending trial on the merits.”

As Cora Hall shared on X, the November 20 order granted Nya Robertson a temporary injunction similar in scope to relief twice granted previously to other plaintiffs in the case, keeping her eligible until a ruling in a trial starting December 14.

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The decision provides firmer interim security for Caldwell’s rotation than her expiring restraining order, though it is not a permanent eligibility ruling. The injunction also covered four other plaintiffs in the same NCAA eligibility case: TCU swimmer Colin Clough, Rice tennis player Darya Schwartzman, Baylor softball player Brooklyn Carter, and Texas tennis player Sebastian Gorzny.

Why does Nya Robertson’s eligibility fight still matter for Tennessee?

Robertson’s challenge stems from the NCAA’s age-based eligibility model adopted in June 2026. The rule established a five-year eligibility window while phasing out traditional redshirts and waivers, yet transition rules did not grant an extra year to Class of 2022 seniors who exhausted their fourth season in 2025–26. Seeking a fifth season, Robertson intervened in Baylor football player Hosea Wheeler’s McLennan County lawsuit.

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According to Knox News, the court order found that the intervening plaintiffs showed a probable right to recovery and faced probable, imminent, and irreparable harm without relief. It specifically cited the loss of finite chances to enroll, practice, train, compete, hold roster spots, and earn compensation during the 2026–27 academic year. That threshold finding preserves their right to play for now without deciding the final outcome.

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The ruling marks a third straight legal lifeline for Nya Robertson this month. After serving as a preseason student assistant, she joined the active roster through a 10-day temporary restraining order on November 2 originally set to expire November 13, before a November 12 extension held her status through November 27 or an injunction ruling. This path mirrors Wheeler’s, who received his temporary injunction in August.

For Caldwell, keeping Robertson available matches the vision Tennessee outlined when she arrived. In the Lady Vols’ April 2025 signing release, Caldwell praised Robertson’s three-level scoring, defensive activity, and ability to play at Tennessee’s pace. Speaking to Knox News on November 10, Caldwell again pointed to Robertson’s ball-handling, defense, practice effort, and ability to attack the paint.

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Robertson’s 2025–26 production shows what she brings when settled in the rotation. Following two seasons at George Washington and one at SMU, the Fort Worth, Texas, native started 21 of 30 games for Tennessee last season, averaging 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 33.1% from three-point range. Her 57 three-pointers ranked second on the team, highlighted by a program-record 10 threes against Coppin State in November 2025.

Her 2026–27 role has been smaller so far. Tennessee’s official statistics show 54 minutes across six games, averaging 9.0 minutes and 3.3 points per outing, with 26.3% shooting on 3.2 three-point attempts per game. Even so, Nya Robertson stayed in the mix against No. 10 UCLA on November 22, hitting a second-quarter three-pointer in eight minutes. The injunction guarantees Caldwell roster flexibility rather than expanded playing time.

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Tennessee sits at 6–1 after that 90–80 loss to UCLA and heads next to the Coconut Hoops Tournament in Fort Myers, Florida. The Lady Vols play Florida Gulf Coast on November 27 at 6:30 p.m. ET, the exact day Robertson’s extended restraining order was set to expire without a ruling. With the injunction signed, Caldwell can game-plan without immediate eligibility disruption.

The November 20 injunction delivers a timely basketball boost for Tennessee while leaving the broader legal dispute unresolved. Nya Robertson remains eligible to suit up as the Lady Vols continue their non-conference schedule. Whether that protection holds for the entire 2026–27 season now hinges on the December 14 trial in Texas.