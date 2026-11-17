LSU played its first game since MiLaysia Fulwiley’s arrest on Monday night, and she was not there. Fulwiley had been released on bond before the game, but she was not in the lineup or on the bench as the No. 9 Tigers beat Troy 116-70. Afterward, coach Kim Mulkey was asked about her.

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Mulkey had not addressed Fulwiley’s status on Sunday or before tip-off. After the game, she kept her answer short.

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“I believe we gave a statement yesterday; the university did,” Kim Mulkey said. “That’s all I’m willing to say right now until I gather more information.”

The statement she was pointing to came from LSU on Sunday.

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“We are aware of the situation and have no further comment at this time as it’s an ongoing legal matter.”

As per the police and arrest records, the arrest happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, near Burbank Drive and West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge, as the LSU-Texas football game was ending. Authorities allege that an officer saw Fulwiley’s gray Dodge Charger weaving through traffic and tried to stop it.

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As reported, she handed over her license, was told to reverse, and then drove forward, with the front of the car striking an officer. Police say she cut through a CVS parking lot before her car was stopped on Highland Road.

Louisiana State Police said the officer had “minor injuries” and that impairment is not suspected to be a factor. Fulwiley was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of aggravated battery, flight from an officer, aggravated assault, resisting an officer, and disobedience to police. She was released on a $20,000 bond.

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Fulwiley has disputed the allegations on X.

“I would NEVER in my life hit a police! WHY would I hit a police and run knowing who I am and what I do! PLEASE DON’T BELIEVE EVERYTHING YOU SEE!”

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In a second post, she wrote, “nah the cop is literally lying I didn’t hit him at all.”

Both posts were later deleted.

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The case is still at an early stage. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said on Monday that he was still waiting for reports from the law enforcement agencies involved. State Police said they plan to collect and release video from body and dashboard cameras, and to seek security camera footage from buildings near where the stop took place.

Fulwiley has not been convicted of any crime, and prosecutors will decide whether to file formal charges.

On the court, LSU moved on without her. Florida transfer Laila Reynolds, who had come off the bench in the Tigers’ first four games, started in Fulwiley’s place. LSU had no trouble against Troy, and the win followed a 101-37 victory over Denver on Friday, the night before the arrest. In that game, Fulwiley scored a season-high 23 points.

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Teammates also spoke about her. Point guard Jada Williams was supportive.

“We love her. That’s our teammate at the end of the day.”

Fulwiley has been one of LSU’s top players this season. She is a senior guard who began her career at South Carolina, where she won a national championship in 2024, before transferring to LSU. She is averaging 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 4.3 steals per game through four starts. Last season, she led LSU in scoring.

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LSU extended its streak of scoring at least 100 points in every game this season, beating Troy 116-70 to improve to 5-0. The Tigers did it without Fulwiley, but ZaKiyah Johnson stepped up with 25 points and 11 rebounds. LSU faced its closest game of the season so far, but a dominant 35-6 second quarter helped the Tigers pull away and keep their scoring streak alive.

For now, there are more questions than answers. LSU has said it will not comment while the matter is ongoing, and Kim Mulkey has said she will wait until she has more information. Fulwiley’s status for the Tigers’ next game has not been announced.

Police are collecting video, the district attorney is waiting on reports, and the next update will depend on what each of them finds.