“(Kim Mulkey) Can Share If She Wants To”: Kim Caldwell Chooses Not to Address Kim Mulkey Talk Exchange Amid Viral Footage

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, right, hands Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell a baby gift before a women’s college basketball game between the Lady Vols and LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

As the LSU Tigers celebrated their senior night in Baton Rouge with their fourth straight win over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, head coaches Kim Mulkey and Kim Caldwell had an exchange. The paparazzi and the fans were desperate to overhear the conversation, but both coaches had different views on talking about it.

The Tennessee head coach, though, chose not to divulge any details of the conversation as it grabbed media attention. Talking to the press after the 16-point defeat, Kim Caldwell said, “She (Kim Mulkey) can share that if she wants to,” when asked what the two said to each other.

The interest stems from the fact that Kim Caldwell has faced criticism for her handling of the team and her public comments about her players’ mentality. The Tennessee head coach was also involved in another post-game incident recently, as she appeared to snub a handshake offered by Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.

Kim Mulkey is an NCAA veteran and would likely have had advice or words of confidence to offer Kim Caldwell. The media also captured the LSU Tigers head coach exchanging words with Tennessee assistant coach Roman Tubner.

While the two incidents are unrelated, the Tennessee coaching staff is going through a tough phase, with people questioning the harmony between the players and the system. Kim Caldwell and her coaching staff are under immense pressure, with former players also sharing scathing opinions about the current situation at Tennessee.

The LSU defeat has landed Tennessee in a tough spot, with the Lady Volunteers now having just 8 wins from 15 games against conference teams. With their last match against Vanderbilt, another SEC powerhouse, coming up soon, Kim Caldwell could find herself in a troublesome situation.

A defeat to Vanderbilt could force Tennessee to play in the first round of the SEC Tournament

The season has unraveled rather unceremoniously for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. Kim Caldwell has seen Tennessee lose five straight conference games, pushing its SEC record to 8 wins and 7 losses.

The mediocre performance against conference teams has been a tough pill to swallow for the ardent fanbase. And a defeat in their last regular-season game against Vanderbilt could see them slip further.

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers are currently on the brink of the top 8 in the SEC. However, a loss to heavy favorites, the Vanderbilt Commodores, on March 1, could see them drop into the last 8 of the conference, depending on other results.

This would affect Tennessee’s seeding for the upcoming SEC Tournament, which gives higher seeds a bracket advantage. Being in the top 8 will allow Kim Caldwell to rest her players more, as the 5th to 8th seeds go straight into the second round.

But the chances of that happening are looking slim. Vanderbilt is 26-3 for the season and will go into the match as heavy favorites. Alternatively, with a top-4 seed secured, the Commodores could look to rest a few of their key players, which could tip the odds in Tennessee’s favor.

Having an extra day of recovery can sometimes make a massive impact, and Kim Caldwell will be focused on the crucial home game in Knoxville to ensure the Lady Volunteers can skip the first round.