Kim Mulkey Doesn’t Hide Her Frustration With Mikaylah Williams, Flau’jae Johnson After Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers have put their season back on track after two straight defeats against No. 11 Kentucky and No. 12 Vanderbilt, with their fourth consecutive win against Texas A&M. The Tigers powered through the Aggies on Thursday, winning it 98-54 after dominating on offensive play courtesy of junior MiLaysia Fulwiley and freshman Grace Knox.

Despite the convincing win, Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey was disappointed with the performance of her regular starters, Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams.

Mulkey highlighted her frustration regarding the two guards in her post-match press conference. “We didn’t shoot the ball very good. If you look at Mikaylah and Flau’jae, that’s not typical shooting nights,” the Tigers head coach said.

Mulkey’s frustration was quite justified with Johnson and Williams’ outings on Thursday. Both of them had minimal impact in the game for the Tigers, combining for just ten points. Their shooting from open play and from the deep was unlike themselves, either. While Johnson hit 2 of 9 from field play and 1 of 5 in three pointers, Williams managed 2 of 8, and not a single basket in her four three-pointer attempts.

This dismal shooting from the two dependable players further earned head coach Mulkey’s advice in the press conference. “I would tell Flau’jae and Mikaylah when they’re not shooting it well, do something else. Be a great rebounder or lead the team in assists,” she slammed the two players in frustration. “A great example is Mikaylah, you got to keep shooting the ball and you got to do other things in the game when your shot’s not following.”

Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams have been relatively consistent this season. While Johnson leads the side in points, Williams does it in rebounds, with 50.7 and 51.7% FG, respectively. So, head coach Mulkey will expect both of them to be in their regular form in the following contests. Notably, the match also suggested that even with two of its talismans out of touch for a game, the Tigers can confidently look to the bench to provide some output.

Nov 8, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson (4) dribbles against the Northwestern State Lady Demons during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While Johnson and Williams struggled in the game, Fulwiley and Knox thrived at the Reed Arena on Thursday. Fulwiley logged 23 points in the game, with 8-13 efficient shooting from open play. And Knox leveled up with 19 points and 9-9 from open play for 100%. Amiya Joyner also contributed significantly with a double-double in points and assists. Courtesy of these performances, Kim Mulkey’s side managed 49 percent shooting from open play to continue their winning streak.

Kim Mulkey Has Constantly Highlighted the Flaws of Her Players This Season

LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey isn’t diplomatic in the press conference. She doesn’t hesitate to speak out about the harsh truths regarding her team’s performances. Mulkey showcased it after LSU’s back-to-back defeats to Kentucky and Vanderbilt, when she called out the entire team for their conservative play.

“We’re not tough enough. Toughness is whether you have it or you don’t, and we’re not tough enough,” the Tigers head coach said. “And that’s all the players in the locker room tonight. You’re not tough enough to make a play when needed. You’re not tough enough to get the rebound when needed.”

Imago November 04, 2025: LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey calls in a play during NCAA, College League, USA Women s Basketball game action between the Houston Christian Huskies and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251104_zma_c04_018 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

Mulkey’s side lost both contests by close margins. Especially in the Kentucky game, guard Tonie Morgan hit a 24-foot three-pointer in the dying minutes to clinch the win for the Wildcats in a tight contest. While in the Vanderbilt game, the Tigers entered the final quarter with a single-point lead, but they couldn’t capitalize, with Mikayla Blakes registering 11 points in the quarter to give Vanderbilt a 65-61 win.

However, Mulkey’s outburst after these defeats worked like magic for the Tigers as the players stepped up their performance, leading the side to consecutive wins in the next four games. LSU dominated on offense in all these games, with Flau’jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, and MiLaysia Fulwiley being the primary perpetrators of the win. Thus, Tigers fans will hope that Mulkey’s callout after the Texas A&M game can work similarly for Johnson and Williams.

Courtesy of these wins, the team is currently 4th in the conference table and 6th in the AP rankings with a record of 18-2 and 4-2. Moreover, the side is set to face some top teams, such as Arkansas and Texas, in the upcoming weeks. Thus, the Tigers can’t afford to relax for now against these in-form sides and will have to continue the winning rhythm to preserve their place at the top of the charts.