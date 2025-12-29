Kim Mulkey Flags One Big Unknown For LSU Ahead Of SEC Tip-Off

The LSU Tigers are so infallible that even Kim Mulkey doesn’t understand their powers. “I just can’t gauge how good we are,” Mulkey said recently about her undefeated team. The No. 5 LSU completed its non-conference schedule with a dominant, 109-41 win over Alabama State to go to 14-0 on the season. They scored 100 points or more for the 11th time and maintained their position as the best offensive team in the country. However, as the SEC play looms, Mulkey revealed the one uncertainty she will grapple with.

LSU had a huge offseason. ESPN ranked LSU’s 2025 recruiting class as the best in the country. The class consists of three of the top-ranked recruits with No. 6 Grace Knox, No. 10 Zakiyah Johnson, No. 24 Divine Bourrage, and No. 32 Isabella Hynes. The Tigers also brought in three starters: MiLaysia Fulwiley, Amiyah Joyner, and Kate Koval. While this has strengthened the squad to strongly challenge for the national championship, it also means the best players on the team are not experienced with SEC basketball.

“What I don’t know is that two freshmen have never played in the SEC. That’s going to be really interesting. More physical. Get your shot blocked. You’re gonna have to defend like you’ve never defended,” Mulkey told the media. “That’s what I don’t know about Grace and about Z (Zakiyah Johnson). The other two, you’ve got to remember Kate is just a sophomore, and Mama (Amiyah Joyner), who played at East Carolina, is a senior. So, the four of them have no experience in the SEC.”

In the SEC stretch, LSU will get far fewer “breather” games because every night is a league opponent. In their non-conference schedule, they had more control. Kim Mulkey decided on which games they could travel to and which to play at home. In addition, Mulkey deliberately chose a non-conference schedule on the easier side. Apart from that game against Duke, this team has never been challenged. Their strength of schedule ranks at 334th per Warren Nolan, with an average opponent win percentage of a paltry 33.6%. The lack of experience in the gruelling schedule of the SEC can expose this side.

SEC is the toughest conference based on their non-conference performances so far, with an ELO rating of 1633. For comparison, AAC, which Joyner played in, was 6th last year, and the ACC, which Koval played in with Notre Dame, was 3rd. LSU will now face 7 currently ranked opponents and Texas twice. “Yet, I feel very comfortable and confident that they are going to give us everything they have,” Mulkey assured.

Knox, a former five-star recruit, has been terrific. Last Sunday, she tallied a career-high 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting, while also grabbing 12 rebounds, forcing three turnovers, and blocking three shots. Knox is averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 69% from the field, ranking among the best freshmen.

Knox was not with the team at the game for an unspecified reason, but will be back on Monday. Johnson has impressed as well, averaging 11.8 points and a team high of 5.8 rebounds. Koval and Joyner have blended with the team as well, averaging above 10 points per game. While the signs are positive, we can only judge how this team will fare after their first SEC clash against Kentucky. However, Coach Mulkey has prepared this team for that tough schedule after strategically planning their minutes so far.

Kim Mulkey’s Chess Move Could Pay Off As Conference Play Begins

We discussed how Mulkey laid out an easy schedule. Compared to the top opponents like UConn and South Carolina, it looks like a counterintuitive move on the outset. The Huskies have had the third-hardest non-conference schedule, while South Carolina has had the hardest. However, Kim Mulkey’s planning was deliberate, which could be the differentiator heading into March.

“Because Flau’Jae and Michaela have kind of kept their minutes in check throughout these 14 games. What will that allow you to do, you think, in SEC play?” Asked a reporter. To which Mulkey answered, Two things. One, it’ll allow me to play them even more minutes because hopefully their bodies feel good, and they’re not going into that SEC play with the wear and tear that they’ve had on their bodies the last two years, because we didn’t have the depth.”

There has been a huge drop in workload for Flau’Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams. Due to the strength of their transfers and draft class, Johnson has only played 23 minutes per game, down from 32 last year. On the other hand, Williams has played 24.8, compared to 31.5. If Mulkey had set a difficult schedule against top opponents, these two would have naturally played more, causing more fatigue and risk of injury. For example, South Carolina had one of their best players, Ta’Niya Latson, walk off with a major ankle injury. Not to say they are completely immune, but the probability falls. It also had another positive effect on their team building.

“Secondly, I think it has given me confidence in those players that are new to our system and to our program,” Mulkey further said. “So, I think those two things hopefully will help us, as I’m not going to hesitate because I’ve been allowed to watch a bunch of them in the non-conference.”There are pros and cons of this kind of planning. For example, they might not be prepared to take on a stronger opponent. Nevertheless, Mulkey believes in her team’s quality, and currently, there is not much argument otherwise apart from hypotheticals.