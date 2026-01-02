Kim Mulkey Gets the Meme Treatment Amid $500,000 LSU Announcement Around Lane Kiffin

The timing literally couldn’t have been any worse for Kim Mulkey when she chose to walk out of the fated tunnel hand in hand with new LSU football coach Lane Kiffin. Not only did Kiffin have to witness the LSU Tigers’ first loss of the season against the Kentucky Wildcats, but it also came at the expense of not getting to watch his former side, Ole Miss, beat the Georgia Bulldogs at the Sugar Bowl (39-34).

But Kiffin must find solace in the fact that even if he didn’t get to experience the game first-hand, he made financial profits from it.

Kiffin has an incentive clause in his contract with Ole Miss.

Lane coached the Rebels during the regular season (11-1) before making his way to LSU on November 30, but not without making that extra dough from his new employer.

Imago December 1, 2025: New LSU Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin holds his first press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz and meets with the media for the first time at Tiger Stadium s South Stadium Club in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251201_zma_c04_045 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

He made $150,000 when Ole Miss made it to the playoffs, $250,000 when they beat Tulane, and now, with the victory over the Bulldogs, the amount has reached $500,000.

While it’s a win-win situation for him, circumstances haven’t been that kind to Mulkey.

A high-profile entry, while being greeted by the fans, would turn into a bitter memory, which was probably the last thing that she saw coming. More so because Kiffin was expected to be at a different venue, cheering on his former team, happening at the same time. Yet here he was at the Pete Maravich Assembly Centre, which didn’t sit well with the Ole Miss loyalists and football fanbase at large.

Fans troll Kim Mulkey and Lane Kiffin after the Arizona-Kentucky Game

When two of the most controversial figures in college sports come together, some drama always finds its way on the cards. Mulkey has always had a tumultuous relationship with the media, staying mum about the Brittney Griner detention in Russia and creating a hush-hush culture with her players’ sexuality during her time at Baylor, so nobody was going to go easy on her.

“She’s a lot older than the sorority girls he usually goes for,” came a blunt, unsavory reply from one who referred to a past scandal of Kiffin’s, where it was revealed that Kiffin sent messages to college girls. However, none of it has been proven.

“She’ll do anything for attention,” came another reply. Mulkey is known to fashion a flamboyant style, and that never sat well with many. More so after a bitter loss against Kentucky, and after football coach Lane Kiffin left his former school to be part of something more theatrical.

Mulkey hardly steps out on the basketball court without her sequined dresses and high heels. Maybe this is why one commenter couldn’t refrain from saying, “She looked like the wife from Talladega Nights,” while she paraded in front of the crowd.

Now, grudges against Kim can be because of many reasons, but had she won that game against Kentucky, some of the noise might have died down. Or perhaps she should have just come out on her own and not with someone who had commitments somewhere else.

The only thing that this managed to do was irk the fans even further. Kiffin made his money regardless of not being present during Ole Miss’s significant game, while Mulkey suffered a loss despite her players laying it all out on the court. At the end of the day, sportsmanship spirit and promises kept really make all the difference over any gimmick – maybe that’s the message fans want to convey.