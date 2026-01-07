Kim Mulkey Issues Concerning Update on Flau’jae Johnson Ahead of Georgia Test

Things are getting uncomfortable in Baton Rouge. Kim Mulkey has never opened SEC play 0–2 at LSU, and yet here the Tigers are. This was the same team led by Flau’jae Johnson that rattled off eight straight 100-point games to start the season, but that early dominance already feels like a distant memory now. And the situation could be about to get even tougher…
According to reporter Reed Darcey on X, Flau’jae Johnson is dealing with a swollen ankle, something Kim Mulkey herself confirmed. While there were plans to try and have Johnson available against the Georgia Bulldogs, it’s now looking increasingly unlikely that the guard will feature in the upcoming game.
Flau’jae Johnson has a swollen ankle, Kim Mulkey tells @LSUradio. LSU expects her to try to play through it at Georgia on Thursday, Mulkey said, but it’s preparing as if she won’t be able to suit up. Something to monitor
— Reed Darcey (@byreeddarcey) January 7, 2026
(This is a developing news….)
