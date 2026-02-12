Kim Mulkey Issues Locker Room Message on Raven Johnson & Co. Ahead of SEC Clash vs South Carolina

February 14 isn’t just a regular Valentine’s Day this year; it’s a battle of two titans at the coliseum for basketball fans. Two aggressive coaches, two star-studded teams, and one specific aim: SEC superiority. Yes, Kim Mulkey’s LSU is set to headline an anticipated matchup against South Carolina at the Pete Maravich. The head coach of the Tigers recently previewed this elite SEC matchup and cautioned her team about Gamecocks point guard Raven Johnson.

Speaking ahead of the faceoff, Kim Mulkey praised the depth and balance of South Carolina’s No. 1–ranked roster, acknowledging the strength of the Gamecocks’ key players. She also emphasized the importance of mental toughness, reminding her locker room to stay focused, composed, and prepared for the challenge of a high-stakes SEC battle.

“They have just so much depth,” Mulkey said. “I mean, just the High School All-Americans that they have on their team, and they’re long inside link. Raven Johnson, their point guard, is a tremendous leader for her program, and then you add Latson to the mix. Tess, their three-point shooter, what don’t they have? So, we’ve got our new book, we’ve got our hands full, they’re very good.”

Kim Mulkey’s assessment is spot on. The box scores may not always shed light on Johnson’s significance for the Gamecocks. But with her experience and ball movement, she is like a general on the court for them. The senior guard is her team’s primary playmaker, averaging 5.4 assists per game. Moreover, she has a decent record against the Tigers, another concerning factor going against Mulkey. For instance, in last season’s matchup, Johnson showcased an elite two-way performance, scoring 5 points, grabbing 3 rebounds, dishing 3 assists, and recording 5 steals.

Johnson isn’t the only problem for the Tigers, though, in the game. Mulkey specifically mentioned Ta’Niya Latson and Tessa Johnson, who are averaging 29.1 points per game combined, and shooting precisely from open play and the perimeter. If you add the qualities of these three players with the prowess of the team’s scoring leader, Joyce Edwards (20.3 points per game), and their elite center, Madina Okot, Mulkey might be looking at the strongest starting lineup in the SEC conference this season.

However, contrary to what Mulkey said in her first line, South Carolina’s bench strength has shrunk significantly in the last few months. Dawn Staley had already lost the services of Agot Makeer and Chloe Kitts this season. But Mulkey isn’t hiding behind the Gamecocks’ injury woes. She knows that Staley’s starting lineup, featuring Johnson, Edwards, Okot, and Latson, is enough to annihilate opponents on a specific day.

The Gamecocks have proved it time and again this season against ranked teams, No. 5 Vanderbilt, and then No. 15 Tennessee, who were handed their program’s worst loss by Staley’s team, despite having three players on the bench. The lack of rotations and depth isn’t enough to shake off Staley and South Carolina, and Mulkey knows her team will have to be on their toes to get past the Gamecocks for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Fortunately for Mulkey, she might just have the perfect arsenal this season to tackle the challenge.

Kim Mulkey Hints at Showcasing Her Trust in the Freshman Players Ahead of the South Carolina Matchup

While most of the LSU Tigers’ success has come from experienced players like Flau’jae Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley, the freshmen have also done their job quietly. Players like Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson, and Bella Hines have been quite useful in the limited minutes they have logged during this freshman season.

And LSU head coach Kim Mulkey quietly hinted in her press conference that these players can be her trump card going into the South Carolina game. “They got to play. They’ve played all year,” Mulkey said following the Auburn win. “Those kids are just talented. They can dribble. They can run the floor, and they can defend you if somebody takes them off the dribble.”

The role of Knox, Johnson, and Hines won’t be to carry a game. Mulkey has enough resources for that among the experienced ones; rather, she would want them to log quality minutes when these seniors are not on the court and can defend the likes of Raven Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson, and Joyce Edwards. Additionally, Mulkey might also deploy 6’5 sophomore Kate Koval to bring in the element of physicality to counter Madina Okot.

With the match set to tip off in a couple of days, ESPN has tilted 53.8% in favor of Mulkey’s LSU Tigers winning the contest. What’s your thought on this game? Can Kim Mulkey’s LSU finally clinch a win over South Carolina? Or will Dawn Staley’s masterclass prevail at the Pete Maravich on Saturday? Let us know in the comments.