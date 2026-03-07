Kim Mulkey Refuses To Rein In MiLaysia Fulwiley Ahead of South Carolina Reunion

Kim Mulkey isn’t about to coddle MiLaysia Fulwiley, not even with an emotional reunion against her former South Carolina team looming in the SEC Tournament semifinal. But in a move that speaks volumes about her coaching philosophy, Kim Mulkey has signaled a surprisingly hands-off approach, trusting Fulwiley’s explosive-but-erratic style even in this emotionally charged contest.

“No, I won’t. She’s excited to be home. She sees all her friends that she’s grown up with, and you don’t have to talk to Lay,” Coach Mulkey said following the Tigers’ quarterfinal victory, when she was asked whether she planned to have a special conversation with Fulwiley ahead of the emotional matchup against her former program.

The LSU coach also acknowledged the electric but unpredictable nature of Fulwiley’s game, something she believes is best left untouched.

“Lay is going to make a spectacular play, and then she might have you pulling your hair out the next minute. But you let her play. But no, this is not one of those where you think you have to calm her down. We will do film work and go over our ways to try to beat South Carolina,” she added.

Imago November 04, 2025: LSU s MiLaysia Fulwiley 23 celebrates her first basket with teammate Mikaylah Williams 12 during NCAA, College League, USA Women s Basketball game action between the Houston Christian Huskies and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251104_zma_c04_027 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

MiLaysia Fulwiley played a key role in helping South Carolina capture its third straight SEC Tournament title last year before transferring to LSU in the offseason. Now wearing purple and gold, the explosive guard will try to stop the Gamecocks from extending their conference dominance.

The Tigers advanced to the semifinal after a dominant 112-78 win over the Oklahoma Sooners, setting up a highly anticipated clash with Dawn Staley and her squad.

Even though the reunion with her former teammates will naturally attract attention, Fulwiley emphasized that the team’s championship aspirations remain the top priority. And the key to that will be sticking to their identity.

“It’s another opportunity to make a step forward to the main goal, and it just happens to be my former team,” Fulwiley said. “We have to go out there and do what we do and just play our game of basketball and not try to change anything up, not try to do too much and just go out there confident. I think that’s the main factor, just stay confident and just go out there, reminding each other who we are.”

With a spot in the SEC Tournament final on the line, Fulwiley will get another shot at her former team when LSU takes on South Carolina on Saturday.

MiLaysia Fulwiley’s Tigers vs Gamecocks: Game Preview

How To Watch:

Date: Saturday, March 7th

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: ESPN2

Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Injury Report

The Gamecocks will be without Chloe Kitts, who is out for the season with an ACL tear. But the latest injury updates for both teams are yet to be announced.

Predicted starting lineups for MiLaysia Fulwiley’s Tigers vs Gamecocks

LSU Tigers:

Position Player G Flau’jae Johnson G Mikaylah Williams G Jada Richard F ZaKiyah Johnson C Kate Koval

South Carolina:

Position Player G Raven Johnson G Ta’Niya Latson G Tessa Johnson F Joyce Edwards C Madina Okot

Preview and Prediction

The Tigers have already faced South Carolina once this season on February 14, falling 79-72 in a competitive matchup. Although Fulwiley has been averaging 14.1 points per game, she struggled in that contest and finished with just six points in 23 minutes, shooting 1-of-8 from the field and 0-of-3 from three-point range.

But with the conference championship on the line, LSU will likely need a bigger performance from Fulwiley this time if they hope to dethrone the Gamecocks.

Imago NASHVILLE, TN – FEBRUARY 08: LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey looks at the scoreboard during a game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and LSU Lady Tigers, February 8, 2024 at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee.Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 08 Women s – LSU at Vanderbilt EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24020737

The Gamecocks will enter this game in strong form after securing an 87-64 win over the Kentucky Wildcats in their previous outing.

Statistically, both teams have been dominant this season. South Carolina holds a +975 scoring differential, averaging 87.2 points per game while allowing 56.7 points on the defensive end. LSU, however, boasts one of the most explosive offenses in college basketball. The Tigers average 95 points per game, the highest mark in the nation, and hold a +1082 scoring differential, outscoring opponents by nearly 35 points per contest.

In the end, the outcome of this matchup will depend on whether South Carolina’s defense can slow down LSU’s high-powered offense.

Our Predicted Final Score: South Carolina 82, LSU 78.