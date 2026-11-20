After six straight wins, Kim Mulkey finally spelled out the one metric her guards must hit. When she took over as LSU’s head coach in 2021, she was bringing championship coaching, but she knew she needed patience to build a championship culture, and at the foundation of it all lay her non-negotiable demands from her players. After the Tigers’ sixth-straight win on Thursday, Mulkey finally laid bare her uncompromising standards that she continues to hold her players to.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Individually, for every turnover you have, you better have two assists,” Mulkey told reporters. “Collectively, we don’t want to have more than 16 turnovers a game. If you play and you can have around 16 turnovers or less, man, that is outstanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tonight we had, what, 13? So you live with it, but your posts are not going to be ones that are going to give you a lot of assists. They’re the recipient of guards. And so they have to evaluate: where were my turnovers? And did the defense create those turnovers, or was it all on me?”

Mulkey has a habit of being blunt with what she wants from her players and her individual stars. She doesn’t leave much room for interpretation, especially when it comes to accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tigers have been nearly perfect so far this season. Before Thursday’s contest, they had scored 100+ points during their 5-0 record. While they have taken extra care of the ball this season, averaging just 12 turnovers per game, in their previous contest against the Troy Trojans, the Tigers committed 16 turnovers. Mulkey wanted to leave no room for confusion that her team needed to do a better job. On Thursday, the Tigers limited it to just 13 in the 91-33 win.

Mikaylah Williams led LSU with 26 points, and Anna Minaeva added 15 points off the bench. It was Laila Reynolds’ second consecutive game in which she scored in double digits. She added 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field. She added 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block in 22 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Reynolds has been excellent so far in her first season under Mulkey, a lot of her contribution doesn’t reflect on the box score.

“We told her tonight, get out and run. You should be taken off up that sideline when we get a defensive rebound, and we’ll reward you, because she has the length,” Mulkey told reporters after the win on Thursday. “She has the quickness…doesn’t try to do too much…plays within the system, and she plays within what her strengths are.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want her to continue to just learn and get better defensively, because I think she has a body that can really do some things defensively for us.”

Reynolds is gifted with a long and physical frame. The 6 ft guard comes with a 6-ft-2-in wing. She can finish through contact and make difficult layups against tall defenders. She is also an aggressive defender, but Mulkey wants something more from her guard on the defensive end. Reynolds’ game has been compared to WNBA guards like Nia Coffey and DiJonai Carrington.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reynolds joined the Tigers at a time when Mulkey was losing her players in the transfer portal. The LSU head coach lost Divine Bourrage and Jada Richard, who was the team’s starting point guard. Reynolds entered the transfer portal on April 6, and five days later, the program confirmed her signing on Saturday, April 11.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to coach Laila,” Mulkey said. “Our goals for next season align, making it the perfect fit. Her skill set paired with three years of SEC experience will be a huge asset to our team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Middle Tennessee vs Lousiana State Mar 24, 2024 Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey looks on against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Baton Rouge Pete Maravich Assembly Center Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20240324_tbs_la1_038

The senior guard played her first three years with the Florida Gators as a starter. She averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in her junior year. While she is not a regular starter so far, she has been a starter in two of the Tigers’ contests. There is still a lot of time left in the season, and Reynolds has time to prove that she is a legitimate WNBA talent.

Reynolds is projected as a second-round pick in the next season’s draft. While she can be highly effective in the paint, she still has to develop outside shooting before she turns pro.